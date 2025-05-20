Florida high school softball: Dunedin seeking first state title in school history
The Dunedin Falcons softball program is on the verge of making history this season, as they are one of six Tampa Bay area schools representing in the Final Four this week, joining Osceola (Seminole), Sarasota, Bloomingdale, Calvary Christian (Clearwater), and Parrish Community.
The Falcons are in the Final Four for the second time in school history, where they reached the Final Four back in 1991, where they lost in the state championship to Oak Ridge (Orlando) during the slow-pitch era until it discontinued in 1993.
The Falcons (21-5) come into the 2025 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) softball on a 7-game winning streak dating back to April 15, where they lost to Palm Harbor University.
The Falcons are the four-seed in Class 3A semifinals, where they will take on the top-seed Somerset Academy (Silver Palms) Stallions on Wednesday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. at Boombah-Soldiers Creek Park in Longwood, Florida.
The Falcons are led by sophomore utility player Abby McLemore, who is hitting a team-best .414 with eight home runs and 28 runs batted in. Freshman catcher Malaea Johnson is also having a stellar season for the Lady Falcons hitting .380 with eight home runs, 33 runs batted in, eight doubles, and 29 runs scored this season.
McLemore has also had a stellar season inside the pitching circle for the Lady Falcons where she has a 5-0 record with a 1.65 earned run average in 19 appearances this season, allowing just 52 hits in 85 innings pitched.
The Falcons have a youth-filled starting lineup where they graduate just one senior (Jillian Ellison) as well as having just three juniors on this year's roster, so expect this group to continue having elite postseason success in the years to come.
The Falcons reached the Class 3A state semifinals by defeating Boca Ciega in the regional quarterfinals, Mulberry in the regional semifinals, and Academy of the Holy Names in the regional finals.
How to Watch the 2025 Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A Semifinals
Who: Dunedin vs Somerset Academy (Silver Palms)
When: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Boombah-Soldiers Creek Park; Longwood, Florida
Where: NFHS Network
