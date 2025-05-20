Vote: Who is the best high school pitcher in the country in 2025?
The spring high school softball season is nearing its conclusion across the country.
As the action heats up from coast to coast, High School on SI is highlighting some of the best softball players competing this spring.
We have already covered the outfielders, infielders and catchers and are wrapping up with the pitchers.
Now, it’s your turn to choose which star has been the best high school softball pitcher in the nation during the spring season.
Here are 20 pitchers who have dominated the competition on the diamond. Voting remains open until Tuesday, June 3, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time. The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Best high school softball pitcher in the country in 2025 candidates
All stats are current as of May 20
1. Ansley Bennett, sr., Summerville (South Carolina)
The reigning South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year, Bennett recently tossed her third no-hitter of the season in Game 1 of the Lower Division state championship series. Bennett is a South Carolina signee.
2. Natalie Cable, sr., Bloomingdale (Florida)
Cable, a UCLA signee, is a two-way standout who boasts a 1.30 ERA with 184 strikeouts in 97 innings this season. She is hitting .536 with 13 homers.
3. Kina Davis, sr., South Brunswick (North Carolina)
Davis finished her senior season with a 0.47 ERA and 260 strikeouts in 120 innings. The North Carolina signee was the 2024 North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.
4. Hannah DeMarcus, so., Pace (Florida)
One of the best sophomores in the country, DeMarcus has thrown nine no-hitters this year. She has a 0.30 ERA and 393 strikeouts in 162 innings.
5. Camryn Fisher, sr., Ellington (Connecticut)
Fisher whirled a 21-strikeout perfect game earlier this season. The Appalachian State signee has not allowed an earned run in 107 innings as a senior with 289 strikeouts.
6. Ashlynne Franssen, so., Gladstone (Oregon)
Franssen has dominated as a sophomore with a 1.60 ERA and 326 strikeouts in 144 innings. She is also batting .452 at the plate.
7. Addy Frye, sr., Neshannock (Pennsylvania)
Frye opened her senior season with a 17-strikeout no-hitter and hasn’t looked back. The Providence signee has a 0.78 ERA with 168 strikeouts in 90 innings.
8. Lilly Goodwin, jr., Desert Mountain (Arizona)
Nicknamed “Goose,” Goodwin carried Desert Mountain to a third consecutive Class 5A title. She finished her junior season with 319 strikeouts and a 0.36 ERA in 134 2/3 innings while batting .552 at the plate.
9. Grace Lemke, sr., Altamont (Illinois)
Lemke surpassed the 1,000 career strikeouts mark in April. The College of Lake County signee holds a 0.48 ERA as a senior with 387 strikeouts in 159 innings.
10. Zoey Lord, jr., Newport (New Hampshire)
Lord is one of the most dominant pitchers in the Northeast. She is a UCF signee.
11. Eloisa Maes, so., Melissa (Texas)
The ace for one of the nation’s best teams, Maes holds a 1.17 ERA with 214 strikeouts in 126 innings. She has a perfect 29-0 record in the circle.
12. Cali Masters, sr., St. Marys (West Virginia)
Masters is a two-way standout who boasts a 0.87 ERA in 169 1/3 innings with 373 strikeouts while batting .538. She is a University of Charleston signee.
13. Kaylee McDonald, jr., Des Arc (Arkansas)
McDonald closed her sensational junior season with a 0.61 ERA and 242 strikeouts in 103 innings. She is committed to Southern Miss.
14. Karly Meredith, sr., Kaukauna (Wisconsin)
The reigning Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year, Meredith recently fired a 13-strikeout one-hitter against Appleton North. She is a Virginia signee.
15. Maddie Milhorn, sr., Skyview (Washington)
An Oregon signee, Milhorn holds a 0.43 ERA in 81 innings with 192 strikeouts. She is also batting .556 with nine homers.
16. Addison Moorman, sr., Granada Hills (California)
Moorman has been one of the top pitchers in Southern California for the last four seasons. The Lehigh signee has a 1.68 ERA with 167 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings this spring.
17. Emily Needham, jr., Saint James (Alabama)
Needham struck out 430 batters — the most nationally to date — during her junior season. The South Alabama commit finished with a 0.99 ERA in 239 1/3 innings.
18. Kaitlyn Pallozzi, sr., Mercy (Michigan)
Pallozzi is a two-way standout at first base and pitcher for Mercy. The Alabama signee recently fanned 17 batters in the Bishop Division championship game.
19. Carter Raymond, sr., Randolph (Minnesota)
Earlier this month, Raymond recorded her 1,000th career strikeout. She is a Minnesota signee.
20. Ellison Schroeder, sr., Oak Ridge (California)
Schroeder, a Santa Clara signee, is the ace for one of the best teams in California. She holds a 0.93 ERA with 166 strikeouts in 136 innings.
