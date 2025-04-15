High School

Florida high school softball: Montverde Academy snaps Inspiration Academy's 14-game winning streak

The Eagles notched win No. 20 on the season; Montverde Academy to return to the South Suncoast next week to face Parrish Community

Andy Villamarzo

Montverde Academy's Luna Taboas last week smacked two singles and a home run and drove in a run to lead the Eagles past Baker County, 5-2.
Montverde Academy's Luna Taboas last week smacked two singles and a home run and drove in a run to lead the Eagles past Baker County, 5-2. / Luna Taboas

BRADENTON, FLORIDA- Not many teams across the state of Florida want to face Montverde Academy.

With the Eagles faced with a couple of last minute cancellations, the 2024 Class 3A state champions needed two replacement games to fill the voids. Enter Inspiration Academy and Parrish Community into the mix of Montverde Academy's 2025 schedule.

On Monday evening at Palma Sola Park, the Eagles would pick up one of their better wins of the season as they snapped the Lions' 14-game winning streak en route to a 5-3 victory. Montverde Academy notched win No. 20 on the season and head coach Kahley Armstrong was pleased with her team's performance on the road.

"We knew heading into this one that it was going to be a competitive game," Armstrong said. "We threw our freshman (La'Breah Sands) out there knowing she's had a great season so far and she loves to compete. Just getting on the mound and leaving her in the whole game, it just felt like she needed that win under her belt."

The way Sands was delivering pitches on Monday, she looked nothing like a rookie to high school softball. Sands went the distance for Montverde Academy and allowed just four hits, three earned runs and fanned 10 batters.

Her counterpart Elle Hildreth of Inspiration Academy was right there with her, as the senior also pitched a complete game, yielding five runs on four hits and striking out nine.

The Eagles (20-2) started off the scoring right out of the gates in the top of the first inning when junior Luna Taboas scored on an error to give Montverde a 1-0 lead. Later on the Eagles would tag on another run as junior Addison Poe blasted a solo shot to left field to increase Montverde's advantage to 2-0.

After another added run by the Eagles, Inspiration Academy (20-5) began to battle back and were able to when Aubrey Osborne belted a solo homer to left, cutting the lead down to 3-1.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, it would be Hildreth herself contributing to her own cause as she hit a solo home run to bring the deficit to just 3-2.

Montverde Academy's bats wouldn't go silent for the evening, however, as they tagged on a couple runs on a Hildreth throwing error, going up 5-2 heading into the final frame. Inspiration was able to get a run across and Hildreth got up to the plate as the go-ahead run with two runners on base but wouldn't be able to get by Sands, who struck out the senior to end the game.

