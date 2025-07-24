Florida Top 10 High School Football Teams: Full Schedules and Must-See Matchups
With high school football right around the corner, we are taking a look at the full schedules for the Top 10 teams in Florida and highlighting the must-see matchups you won't want to miss this season.
The 2025 Florida High School On SI Preseason Power 25 Football Rankings came out earlier this week, with IMG Academy sitting at the top of the rankings.
From No. 1 IMG Academy to No. 10 Cardinal Mooney, here are the full schedules and can't-miss games for Florida's 10 best teams.
Full schedules for the Top 10 Florida high school football teams
1. IMG Academy
- Aug. 15: at The First Academy
- Aug. 22: at Hoover (Alabama)
- Aug. 28: vs. Winslow Township (New Jersey)
- Sep. 13: at Coronado (Nevada)
- Sep. 19: at Mandarin
- Sep. 26: at Central - Phenix City (Alabama)
- Oct. 3: at Venice*
- Oct. 17: TBD
- Oct. 24: vs. East St. Louis (Illinois)
- Nov. 1: at Hun (New Jersey)
- Nov 7: vs. St. Frances (Maryland)
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Florida Top 25 team
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
- Aug. 15: vs. Cardinal Mooney* (scrimmage)
- Aug. 23: vs. Mater Dei (California)
- Aug. 29: vs. Boyd Anderson
- Sep. 5: at Columbus*
- Sep. 12: vs. Western
- Sep. 19: at McArthur
- Oct. 17: at Monarch
- Oct. 24: at American Heritage*
- Oct. 31: vs. Chaminade-Madonna*
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Florida Top 25 team
3. Chaminade-Madonna
- Aug. 14: at West Boca Raton*
- Aug. 23: vs St. Frances (Maryland)
- Aug 29: at McArthur
- Sep. 5: at Edison
- Sep. 26: vs. Western
- Oct 3: vs. Monarch
- Oct. 10: vs. Blanche Ely
- Oct. 17: vs. Avant Garde Academy
- Oct. 24: at Cardinal Gibbons
- Oct. 31: at St. Thomas Aquinas*
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Florida Top 25 team
4. American Heritage
- Aug 15: vs. McArthur
- Aug 22: vs. St Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania)
- Sep 5: vs. Chaminade-Madonna*
- Sep. 12: at Edna Kerr (Louisiana)
- Sep. 19: vs. Miami Central*
- Sep. 26: at Plantation
- Oct 3: at Flanagan
- Oct. 10: vs. Norland*
- Oct. 17: at Archbishop McCarthy
- Oct. 24: vs. St Thomas Aquinas*
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Florida Top 25 team
5. Miami Northwestern
- Aug. 23: vs. Orange Lutheran
- Aug 29: vs. Venice*
- Sep. 4: vs. Carol City
- Sep. 12: vs. Norland*
- Sep. 19: at Columbus*
- Sep. 26: at Jackson
- Oct. 4: at Miami Central*
- Oct. 10: vs. Key West
- Oct. 24: at St. Brendan
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Florida Top 25 team
6. Venice
- Aug. 15: vs Gadsden County*
- Aug. 22: at Tampa Bay Tech*
- Aug. 28: at Miami Northwestern*
- Sep 5: vs. Bishop Verot
- Sep. 12: vs. Port Charlotte
- Sep. 19: vs. The First Academy
- Sep. 26: vs. Lehigh
- Oct. 3: vs. IMG Academy*
- Oct 10: vs. Riverview
- Oct. 17: vs. Clearwater Central Catholic*
- Oct. 24: at Sarasota
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Florida Top 25 team
7. West Boca Raton
- Aug 14: vs. Chaminade-Madonna*
- Aug 29: vs Palm Beach Central
- Sep 5: vs. Bergen Catholic
- Sep 12: at. Seminole Ridge
- Sep 19: at Treasure Coast
- Sep 25: vs. Dwyer
- Oct 3: vs. Western
- Oct 10: at Royal Palm Beach
- Oct 17: at Cardinal Newman*
- Oct 24: vs. Palm Beach Gardens
- Oct 31: at Atlantic
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Florida Top 25 team
8. Jones
- Aug. 22: at Winter Park
- Aug. 29: at Timber Creek
- Sep. 6: vs. Evans
- Sep. 12: at Edgewater
- Sep. 19: vs. Osceola
- Sep 26: vs. Auburndale
- Oct. 10: at Lake Wells*
- Oct. 17: at Wekiva
- Oct. 24: vs. Lake Region
- Oct. 31: vs. Ocoee
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Florida Top 25 team
9. Miami Central
- Aug. 15: at Vanguard
- Aug. 23: at Raines*
- Aug. 28: at Edison
- Sep. 5: at Booker T. Washington
- Sep 12: vs. Pompano Beach
- Sep. 19: at American Heritage*
- Oct. 3: vs. Miami Northwestern*
- Oct. 10: at Stranahan
- Oct. 24: vs. Somerset Academy
- Oct. 30: vs. Carol City
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Florida Top 25 team
10. Cardinal Mooney
- Aug. 15: at St. Thomas Aquinas*
- Aug. 22: vs. True North Classical Academy
- Aug 29: at Cherry Creek
- Sep. 5: vs. Rockledge
- Sep. 12: at Berkley Prep
- Sep. 26: at Bishop Verot
- Oct. 3: at Clearwater Central Catholic*
- Oct. 10: vs. Lakewood
- Oct. 17: vs. SmartEN Sports Academy
- Oct. 24: at Tarpon Springs
- Oct. 31: vs. Specially Fit Academy
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Florida Top 25 team