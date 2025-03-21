High School

Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys basketball state tournament: Day 3 semifinal scores, recaps (3/21/2025)

Get scores and recaps from the Class 1A and Class 2A semifinals from the MSHSL boys basketball semifinals

Jack Butler

Arianna Grainey

Another day of the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys basketball state tournament is underway. The Class 1A and Class 2A semifinals are on Friday at Williams Arena.

High School on SI has scores, recaps and more on day three of the 2025 MSHSL boys basketball state tournament.

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Cherry vs. No. 4 Nevis - 12 p.m.

No. 2 Dawson-Boyd vs. No. 3 Red Lake County Rebels - 2 p.m.

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Albany vs. No. 4 Caledonia - 6 p.m.

No. 2 Waseca vs. No. 3 Breck - 8 p.m.

