David Peavy leaving Duncanville (Texas) boys basketball for a Florida academy
When it comes to the most successful, winningest Texas high school boys basketball coaches of all-time, Duncanville's David Peavy is right up there with the best of 'em.
It looks like Peavy, however, may be taking his coaching talents out to the Sunshine State.
According to a social post on X by NBC DFW 5, the news station posted that Peavy is set to leave Duncanville for an academy in Florida. Peavy has led the Panthers to two state championship victories during his time at Duncanville.
Per a GM Sports Media report, it's not only Peavy that's leaving Duncanville. 2027 4-star point guard Beckham Black would also be heading to Florida as well.
Some speculation is tying Peavy to possibly the soon-to-be-vacant Montverde Academy job, with Kevin Boyle having announced his departure from the program after this 2024-2025 season to take on the same position at SPIRE Academy in Ohio.
Below is Peavy's bio on Duncanville's athletics website:
"Coach David Peavy joined the Duncanville ISD family in April 2018, coming from Dekaney High School in Spring ISD (Houston). He brings more than 25 years of successful coaching experience at the high school and collegiate levels. Coach Peavy has been named Coach of the Year four times and was twice named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-State Committee.
He earned his Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and his Master of Education in Teaching from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio. He believes in developing leaders and promoting discipline on and off the court. He is committed to building a championship team of character, class and one that gives total effort. Coach Peavy has led the Panther to the State Championship game in 2019, 2020, and 2021 and has won two Championship titles."
Peavy led the Panthers for seven seasons, but did have one campaign in which the successful head coach had to sit out. In the 2021-2022 season, Peavy led the program to a 35-1 mark, winning the UIL Class 6A state championship.
An ineligible player, Anthony Black (current Orlando Magic player), costed Duncanville a state championship and Peavy was suspended for the entire 2022-2023 season.
Duncanville (Texas) stripped of UIL 6A state basketball championship, coach David Peavy suspended
After serving his one season suspension, Peavy return to lead Duncanville to a 19-10 record in 2023-2024.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi