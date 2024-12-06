Fort Meade squares off against Dixie County in Rural Invitational state final: Live updates
Friday afternoon starts the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state championships at The Villages' The Range H.G. Morse Stadium with the Rural Invitational final between Dixie County (7-6) and Fort Meade (5-7).
The Miners will take aim at winning their second state title in program history while the Bears attempt to win their first ever championship in school history. Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon between the two programs in Mid-Central Florida.
3 Things To Know About The 2024 FHSAA Football Rural State Championships
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 1A state semifinals
(Keep refreshing page for live updates from the game)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Fort Meade
Dixie County
PREGAME
Rural Invitational championship is slated to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi