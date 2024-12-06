High School

Fort Meade squares off against Dixie County in Rural Invitational state final: Live updates

Follow along with High School On SI for live updates from the Rural Invitational state championship game

Andy Villamarzo, Chris Bernhardt

Fort Meade assistant football coach Anthony Russell during football practice Wednesday December 4 , 2024 in Fort Meade Fl. Ernst Peters/The Ledger
Fort Meade assistant football coach Anthony Russell during football practice Wednesday December 4 , 2024 in Fort Meade Fl. Ernst Peters/The Ledger / Ernst Peters/The Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Friday afternoon starts the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state championships at The Villages' The Range H.G. Morse Stadium with the Rural Invitational final between Dixie County (7-6) and Fort Meade (5-7).

The Miners will take aim at winning their second state title in program history while the Bears attempt to win their first ever championship in school history. Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon between the two programs in Mid-Central Florida.

3 Things To Know About The 2024 FHSAA Football Rural State Championships

Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 1A state semifinals

(Keep refreshing page for live updates from the game)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Fort Meade

Dixie County

PREGAME

Rural Invitational championship is slated to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Chris Bernhardt
CHRIS BERNHARDT

Home/Florida