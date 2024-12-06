3 Things To Know About The 2024 FHSAA Football Rural State Championships
We are on the precipice of everything getting going on the state championship side when it comes to Classes 1A-7A but before that happens, the Rural classification will have its day in Mid-Central Florida.
Two state title games will take place in The Villages beginning with Dixie County (7-6) taking on Fort Meade (5-7) at 1 p.m. and then a rematch from last year's game between Hawthorne (10-1) versus Madison County (9-3) capping the evening at 7 p.m tonight.
High School On SI Florida gives you three things to know before the Rural state championship games kickoff this afternoon at The Villages' The Range H.G. Morse Stadium:
1. Madison County looking to avenge last year's state title game loss
When the clock hit all zeros a year ago in the Rural classification state championship game at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, it was a tough pill to swallow for Price Harris' outfit. The Cowboys fell 22-13 to Hawthorne in a game that was a defensive battle. You better believe Madison County has been salivating in getting another opportunity to right the wrong from last season and its regular season schedule might be a reason to be optimistic about that. Playing perrenial playoff contenders like Apopka, DeLand, FSU High and Pace during the season helped get the Cowboys ready for this moment of a rematch with Hawthorne. Now, it's time to see what a year's time did to change anything when it comes down to result.
2. Hawthorne aiming for 3-peat
Cornelius Ingram has built a little powerhouse over in Alachua County and now the former Florida Gator leads his program out on the field tonight at 7 p.m. with a chance to clinch a rare 3-peat of state championship victories. One big difference will be who is quarterbacking them compared to the last couple of seasons as Ingram's son, CJ, transferred to Montverde Academy for basketball and was the team's starter the last two season's. Enter Adrian Curtis, who transferred in before the season from Eastside and has done a splendid job under center in his place. Curtis has thrown for 1,344 yards, 16 touchdowns and just two picks. Having Keenon Johnson (1,657 yards, 21 touchdowns) in the backfield helps and this Hornets' offense is plenty good to win it all again.
3. Fort Meade looking to add a second state championship
The only state championship won between these two programs was when the Miners won the Class 1A crown back in 2004 and now takes aim at winning their second this afternoon at 1 p.m. Fort Meade is 5-7, but is certainly a formidable opponent for Dixie County after beating Wildwood at home last week 20-19. Omari Russell, a junior pass catcher, leads the Miners is the receiving department with 44 receptions for 894 yards and will need to be the difference maker if Fort Meade plans on bringing a state title back to the 863. The Miners are one of two Polk County teams still alive in the postseason, with Lakeland (Class 5A) being the other.
