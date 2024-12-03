Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 1A state semifinals
The Class 1A state playoffs continued in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic state semifinal matchups, and the talented field of 4 teams is going to get sliced in half. Round 4 will feature several intriguing matchups, and several long road trips across the Sunshine State.
While the state semifinal round might not see its tournament favorites fall, it has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated.
Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their region semifinal matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class 1A statechampionship game.
CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINALS
(4) Trinity Christian Academy (10-3) at (1) Chaminade-Madonna (11-2)
Andy V's quick hit: The Conquerors get to take the field once again, but this time not from the friendly confines of home. Actually, Trinity Christian will hit Interstate 95 South to Broward County to take on Class 1A state championship favorite Chaminade-Madonna, who has looked seemingly on cruise control throughout these very playoffs. Through three playoff games for the Lions, they've out-scored opponents 182-6. Despite some injuries creating a little bit of musical chairs at quarterback for Dameon Jones, the team has settled in with Penn State commitment Bekkam Kritza under center. With so many playmakers on both sides of the ball for the Lions, it's just hard to not see this club making another appearance in a state championship next week at Pitbull Stadium.
Prediction: Chaminade-Madonna, 42-0
(3) Clearwater Central Catholic (11-2) at (2) Cardinal Newman (10-1)
Andy V's quick hit: We just have a hard time believing that this will go any other way when it comes to Clearwater Central Catholic and Chaminade-Madonna meeting one another for the 1A crown. The Marauders behind Illinois commitment Jershaun Newton have been playing really well, but last week CCC did it without the dual-threat senior. Chris Harvey's bunch was able to upend Lakeland Christian, 35-14, without Newton under center and starting a sophomore in his place. Now the Marauders will be challenged on getting back to the state championship game by a very talented Cardinal Newman team, led by Louisville commitment Jaylin Brown, who has rushed for well over 1,000 yards this season.
Prediction: Clearwater Central Catholic, 28-27
