Fort Myers football coach under investigation for alleged racial slurs
According to a Facebook post by Lee County (Florida) board member Joe Phipps, earlier this week, Fort Myers High assistant football coach Mike Durgin has been removed from the team for alleged racial slurs made towards team members.
Posted under the heading FMHS: High School Football News, Phipps wrote, "Coach Sammy Sirianni removed Coach Mike Durgin today as per district employees because he called the football players, “Hood Rats and N******."
WINK News is reporting that a Lee County School District spokesperson confirmed the existence of an investigation but offered no further comment. The station than contacted every member of the school board, but reached only one, who had no comment.
The station also reported the Lee County School District had a civil rights lawsuit filed against it, in February, alleging acts of racism by the Fort Myers baseball team.