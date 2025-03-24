High School

Fort Pierce Central quarterback Adrienne Rivera commits to Keiser University

The senior quarterback made her announcement on Sunday morning

Andy Villamarzo

Fort Pierce Central’s Adrienne Rivera (5) runs the ball against Centennial during a girls flag football game, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Fort Pierce Central High School.
Fort Pierce Central’s Adrienne Rivera (5) runs the ball against Centennial during a girls flag football game, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Fort Pierce Central High School. / KAILA JONES /TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the Sunshine State's top girls flag football quarterbacks made her college decision final on Sunday morning and won't be going too far when the time comes.

Fort Pierce Central senior quarterback Adrienne Rivera announced her commitment to Keiser University, located in West Palm Beach, on Sunday via X. Rivera also held offers from Bryant & Stratton College, Cottey College, Fort Scott Community College, Lagrange College and Siena Heights University.

Rivera has been terrific the last couple of seasons for the Cobras, leading the team this spring to an 8-1 record. The senior has so far completed 141-of-212 passes for 1,986 yards and 29 touchdowns through nine games.

Last spring for the Cobras, Rivera had a breakout season and finished 2024 completing 364-of-545 passes for 4,595 yards and 60 touchdowns. For her career at Fort Pierce Central, Rivera has thrown for over 12,000 yards and a total of 153 touchdowns.

Published
