Oregon visit in January, possible top schools in February for 4-Star DB/ATH Keenan Harris
Watching St. Louis University (MO) athlete Keenan Harris work his craft on the field, one quickly understands the versatility and talent. Harris (6-1.5, 220) can play anywhere in the back seven of a defense and can change the game on offense for the Junior Bills. The Class of 2026 four-star is on his way to 30 offers with visits being planned ahead of a possible early 2025 top schools announcement.
Opposing Missouri teams didn’t have an answer for Harris. Playing safety and linebacker, Harris compiled 108 total stops, 72 solo, with 26 tackles for a loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and three interceptions; with one of those picks being a nasty one-handed variety that stopped the opposition from scoring.
College scouts see Harris doing it all – depending on the scheme.
“They are recruiting me to play DB,” Harris said. “Some schools are recruiting me to play as a hybrid; an in the box safety or nickelback. Some are recruiting me as a Will or Mike backer. It is all depending on the system and how they run their defense.
“I have the build to be a Mike or Will backer, but I feel that I can play safety in college. I have played safety my entire high school career, but I can play nickelback too. I can go anywhere but corner, but if they put me there, I can play corner too.”
Harris added, “A lot of schools like how versatile I am; that I am not one dimensional and only play linebacker. They like that I can play anywhere. I have been told that I am an any down backer; I can go play Will, Mike, or line up at nickel. I can cover slot guys if needed.
“They like how I grew up playing receiver, which they feel is a big part of my versatility. That has helped with my IQ. I still play receiver to this day.”
Looking to college, Harris doesn’t care where he lines up, he just wants to play, “I will play anywhere they want to put me so I can make an impact on the field.”
Getting close to the 30-offer mark, some of the teams wanting Harris includes USC, Tennessee, Penn State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Kentucky, Auburn, and, of course, Missouri.
That list will surpass 30 in a hurry.
“Texas, I have talked to them a couple of times,” Harris said. “Ryan Wingo, he went to my school. He is a key receiver there; he’s making an impact as a freshman. They are recruiting me. Alabama is showing interest. I camped there. I talked to their new staff; they are recruiting me. The same with Georgia. I have talked to Michigan a little bit also.”
Three teams have raced out ahead in Harris’ recruitment with a couple gaining ground in a hurry.
“Nebraska reaches out a lot,” Harris shared. “Oklahoma has really been on me, and Missouri – those three schools I talk to constantly. I talk to them two or three times a week. Illinois reaches out a lot. Oregon, we’ve been talking a lot. I go there in January. Tennessee is getting back on me. Penn State has been talking to me.”
The update on the relationship with the in-state powerhouse was given, “My relationship with Mizzou is good. I really like their linebackers’ coach. He is one of my guys; he’s my dog. We talk a lot. Mizzou just happens to be my first offer. I will always have a different spot for them, they helped me start my whole thing. They’ve been recruiting me since I was a baby in high school. Mizzou is fun. I really like them. They show a lot of love; it is good.”
On heading out to Eugene, Harris stated, “They offered me early. They were my fifth offer. When they got a new linebacker coach, they re-offered me. They always come to see me; I have never been there. We’ve talked a lot, but I’ve never been on their campus; I hear it is crazy.
“Oregon is a school that has been recruiting me a long time; I can see myself there. My family and I will go there to see what they are talking about.”
At least a handful of programs will see Harris on unofficial stops early in 2025.
“I know I will go to Oregon,” Harris shared. “I want to visit Ohio State, go back to Illinois, and to Mizzou. Those schools are just down the street from me really. Nebraska, I will go back there. Right now, those are the ones locked in, but we know we will go to other schools, it just depends. We will get to other places.”
The summer camp experience with the Buckeyes has Harris ready to return.
“I camped there this summer; that’s when I got the offer from coach (James) Laurinaitis (LB),” Harris stated. “Being there, seeing the culture, and to be coached by their coaches at the camp, I got to see how they talk to their guys. That was a great experience; they offered me.
“When I was there, I got to see the environment and their facilities, but I was there for the camp, I didn’t get to see about the academic part. This time, I want to see everything. I want to get to know and meet everyone. I want to see everything outside of football.”
There is no rush for Harris finding that next level fit.
“I plan on locking in official visits in January, and over the summertime take my official visits,” Harris said. “I will commit before the season.”
The list of favorites isn’t that far away from being shared.
“I will probably put out a top schools list in February,” Harris shared.
On how many, Harris added, “Maybe 10 or less.”
Rounding out the stats for Harris’ junior campaign, he also caught 23 passes for 328 yards with three touchdowns scored.