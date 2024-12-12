Gadsden County and Cocoa clash for Florida 2A title: Live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school football state championship series goes from The Villages in Mid-Central Florida down to the 305 in Dade County.
A matchup many may not have expected will kick things off when Gadsden County (13-1) takes on Cocoa (10-3) for the Class 2A state championship.
High School On SI will be providing live updates all afternoon long as the Tigers and Jaguars clash at Pitbull Stadium in Miami.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Gadsden Co.
Cocoa
PREGAME
The Class 2A state championship is slated to kickoff at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time
