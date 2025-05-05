Gibbs (Florida) 6-foot-10 hooper has turned into a football phenom via social media
When Gibbs' basketball player Mike Broxton came into the 2024-2025 school year, playing football wasn't really on his to-do-list.
Then the basketball season came and went, with the Gladiators making a run towards a Class 4A state crown once again. That's when Broxton decided to try his hand, not to mention his extremely tall frame, on the football gridiron.
Through the FHS7v7 Association's passing league during the spring, Broxton has blossomed into one of Florida's more interesting football prospects, purely because of his height and ability as a red zone threat, anytime Gibbs is sniffing the end zone.
Broxton, who this past season on the basketball team averaged 4.4 points, 2.7 rebounds per game, has begun to really draw serious collegiate interest. The junior tight end has already received an offer for football from Sacramento State and it looks like their may soon be others on Broxton's list of football suitors.
Playing in multiple FHS7v7 events this spring, Broxton has shown the ability to beat defenders on vertical routes, but also is a matchup nightmare 1-on-1 in the red zone with his 6-foot-10 frame.
When looking at the NFL for perspective, the tallest player to ever suit up in the pros was Richard Sligh for the Las Vegas Raiders, appearing in eight contests in 1967. Sligh stood 7-foot, 300 pounds and the next tallest players included Matt O'Donnell (6-foot-11), Morris Stroud (6-foot-10) and Dan Skipper (6-foot-10), respectively.
"Mike (Broxton) showed up on his own," Gibbs head coach Herbans Paul said about how Broxton playing football came about. "I did not recruit him or anything. He came up to me and said he's got a love for football. As soon as he saw I was coaching, he bought in."
Though many would look at Broxton being possibly more of a project player seeing he was a basketball player-turned-footballer, Paul says the tight end has been very impressive and is a natural when it comes to high school football.
"What's impressive is he's already a football player in my opinion," Paul added. "He's out there and not dropping any passes. He's a natural. I'm lost for words when I watch him. I thought we'd have to do a lot of work with him, but that's not the case at all. (His teammates) are surprised. (Colleges) are super interested. Schools like Jacksonville State, Wake Forest, UCF, USF and everyone in Florida has shown interest. I think he's a name everyone is already being looked at. I've never seen anyone like him. I think he'll be one of the top recruits in the nation."
For coaches and spectators wanting to get a look at Broxton in-person, Gibbs takes on Sarasota at home on May 23rd, 7:30 p.m. to close out spring practice.
