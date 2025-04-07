High School

Has Jube Joseph joined St. Thomas Aquinas football coaching staff?

In a social media post on Monday, the former Miami Central head coach indicated he has joined the STA staff, but Aquinas has yet to confirm the claim

Andy Villamarzo

Miami Central head coach Jube Joseph
Miami Central head coach Jube Joseph / Matt Christophe

One of South Florida's most prestigious high school football programs is apparently welcoming a former Dade County head coach to Fort Lauderdale.

According to a social media post on Monday morning, former Miami Central head coach Jube Joseph indicated that he will be joining the St. Thomas Aquinas' coaching staff.

No official announcement has been made by St. Thomas Aquinas, however, regarding Joseph joining its football staff. High School On SI is attempting to confirm Joseph's appointment to the staff.

Joseph was dismissed as the Rockets' head football coach back in early February after a tumultuous 2024 campaign, which included Miami Central having to forfeit all of its wins due to an ineligible player.

Rocket Crash: Miami Central parts ways with football head coach Jube Joseph

Shortly after being promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach prior to the 2022 season, Joseph’s Rockets made a huge statement with an upset of IMG Academy in Bradenton, before going 14-0 and capturing the program’s fourth consecutive FHSAA football state championship.

The Rockets’ state title streak ended in 2023 as they slumped to 8-5 and were eliminated by Miami area rival Miami Norland in the state semifinals. The 2024 season began with high hopes of a bounce back but eventually spiraled into complete turmoil, ultimately ending with the Rockets forfeiting eight victories which flipped their record from 8-1 to 0-9 and forcing them to miss the state playoffs.

Miami Central has since hired former Florida Atlantic University assistant Derrick Gibson as the Rockets' new lead man.

Derrick Gibson named the next head football coach at Miami Central: Report

This story will be updated as more information is learned

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

