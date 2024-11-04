High School

FHSAA slaps Miami Central with 8 forfeits; multiple sanctions

Rockets were found to have played all 9 games with an ineligible player; they finish the 2024 season 0-9 and will miss the playoffs

Andy Villamarzo

Miami Central is looking to rebound from an 8-4 2023 season and the end of their run of four straight state championships as the 2024 season is set to get underway.
The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA), less than three days after slamming the proverbial hammer on The First Academy (Orlando) last week, landed a knockout blow to Miami Central's season on Monday afternoon.

The FHSAA furnished High School On SI with the official findings of facts, which was sent to Miami Central on Monday afternoon. The Rockets were have found to have used an ineligible player and are forced to forfeit nine games, in which one was a loss. In addition to the forfeits, the association has also fined Miami Central $900 in monetary sanctions.

In the latest High School On SI Top 25 Florida rankings, the Rockets came in as the state's No. 6-ranked team. Miami Central vacates its win in the GMAC championship it had won back on Oct. 18th against Miami Norland, 22-14.

Miami Central self-reported the violation to the FHSAA. In accordance with FHSAA's bylaw 10.2.1, the Rockets will now be winless as the postseason bracket reveal is less than a week away.

Per the fact findings letter, the ineligible student-athlete entered the 9th grade in 2020-2021 and entered the 2024-2025 school year as a fifth-year student and allowed him to play in nine games, violating bylaw 9.5.1.

Down below are the games that Miami Central was found to have used an ineligible player in:

August 31st vs. Miami Edison

September 7th vs. Miami Booker T. Washington

September 12th vs. Pompano Beach

September 20th vs. Plantation American Heritage

October 4th at Miami Northwestern

October 18th vs. Miami Norland

October 21st vs. Stranahan

October 25th at Somerset Academy

Miami Central's self-reporting of an illegal player becomes the latest in sweeping sanctions and forfeits handed down by the FHSAA. The First Academy, Miami Norland and Western are other schools that have recently been slammed with forfeits, fines regarding use of ineligible players during the 2024 season.

