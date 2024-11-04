FHSAA slaps Miami Central with 8 forfeits; multiple sanctions
The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA), less than three days after slamming the proverbial hammer on The First Academy (Orlando) last week, landed a knockout blow to Miami Central's season on Monday afternoon.
The FHSAA furnished High School On SI with the official findings of facts, which was sent to Miami Central on Monday afternoon. The Rockets were have found to have used an ineligible player and are forced to forfeit nine games, in which one was a loss. In addition to the forfeits, the association has also fined Miami Central $900 in monetary sanctions.
In the latest High School On SI Top 25 Florida rankings, the Rockets came in as the state's No. 6-ranked team. Miami Central vacates its win in the GMAC championship it had won back on Oct. 18th against Miami Norland, 22-14.
Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (11/3/2024)
Miami Central self-reported the violation to the FHSAA. In accordance with FHSAA's bylaw 10.2.1, the Rockets will now be winless as the postseason bracket reveal is less than a week away.
Per the fact findings letter, the ineligible student-athlete entered the 9th grade in 2020-2021 and entered the 2024-2025 school year as a fifth-year student and allowed him to play in nine games, violating bylaw 9.5.1.
Down below are the games that Miami Central was found to have used an ineligible player in:
August 31st vs. Miami Edison
September 7th vs. Miami Booker T. Washington
September 12th vs. Pompano Beach
September 20th vs. Plantation American Heritage
October 4th at Miami Northwestern
October 18th vs. Miami Norland
October 21st vs. Stranahan
October 25th at Somerset Academy
Miami Central's self-reporting of an illegal player becomes the latest in sweeping sanctions and forfeits handed down by the FHSAA. The First Academy, Miami Norland and Western are other schools that have recently been slammed with forfeits, fines regarding use of ineligible players during the 2024 season.
