High School on SI Central Florida Football Top 10 Rankings - Oct. 21, 2025
The Edgewater Eagles continue to soar in high school football, and in the High School on SI Central Florida Top 10 rankings.
Unbeaten Edgewater (9-0) last week solidified its spot at No. 1 by winning its 15th consecutive regular-season game with a 35-6 victory against Dr. Phillips in a battle of district champs. Both schools are bound for the playoffs, but the Eagles are flying higher as the postseason approaches.
Brevard County’s top team, Eau Gallie (6-2), jumped a spot to No. 8 after routing Palm Bay, 56-6. The defending Class 4A state runner-up Jones Tigers (6-2) also moved up a spot to No. 9 after dismantling Wekiva, 56-0.
Spruce Creek (6-1) dropped two spots to No. 10 after getting upset by Seminole, 16-10, in overtime,
The High School on SI Central Florida Football rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
CENTRAL FLORIDA FOOTBALL TOP 10 RANKINGS WEEK 9
1. Edgewater (Orlando) (9-0)
Last week: 1
Senior two-way star Damian Moore rushed for four touchdowns to guide the Eagles past Dr. Phillips, 35-6, in a battle of district champions. The Eagles are off this week.
2. Vero Beach (8-0)
Last week: 2
Senior athlete Efrem White passed for 271 yards and two TDs and ran 14 times for 116 yards and another score to lead the Indians past Pahokee, 53-14. Vero Beach visits Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast (0-8) on Oct. 24.
3. Evans (7-1)
Last week: 3
Senior Li’darious Pryor ran 25 times for 271 yards and two TDs to help the Trojans extend their win streak to seven games with a 40-14 victory against Lake Mary. Evans visits Oviedo (6-2) to decide the Class 6A, District 4 title on Oct. 24.
4. DeLand (7-0)
Last week: 4
The Bulldogs were off last week. They visit University High (Orange City, 1-7) for a Class 7A, District 2 game on Oct. 24.
5. Bishop Moore (8-0)
Last week: 5
Senior Amar’e Johnson rushed 25 times for 156 yards and four TDs to help the Hornets speed past Tavares, 54-33, and capture the Class 3A, District 6 title. Bishop Moore hosts FSU High School (4-4) on Oct. 24.
6. The First Academy (Orlando) (4-4)
Last week: 6
The Royals lost to The St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, Va.), 41-40, in a close game. TFA has lost all four of its games against strong out-of-state teams. Junior athlete Brian Dillard, a transfer from West Orange, completed 7 of 11 passes for 116 yards and two TDs and ran 15 times for 159 yards for the Royals, who host Hun (Princeton, N.J., 6-3) on Oct. 24.
7. Boone (8-0)
Last week: 7
Senior quarterback Sam Johnson passed for 130 yards and four TDs to lead the Braves past Colonial, 58-0. They host Freedom (Orlando, 2-6) on Oct. 24.
8. Eau Gallie (6-2)
Last week: 9
Oregon commit Xavier Lherisse completed 7 of 8 passes for 143 yards and one TD and rushed for two scores to sail the Commodores past Palm Bay, 56-6, in a Class 3A, District 8 game. They visit unbeaten Delray Beach Atlantic (8-0) on Oct. 24.
9. Jones (6-2)
Last week: 10
Miami commit Dereon Coleman completed 11 of 13 passes for 236 yards and two TDs and ran two times for 20 yards and a score to power the Tigers past Wekiva, 56-0. Jones, which has won four straight games, hosts Lake Region for a Class 4A, District 7 game on Oct. 24.
10. Spruce Creek (6-1)
Last week: 8
The Hawks fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with a hard-fought 16-10 overtime loss to Seminole. They host Flagler Palm Coast (3-5) for a Class 7A, District 2 game on Oct. 24.
The Next 10
11. West Orange (7-1)
12. Mainland (5-2)
13. Lake Mary (5-3)
14. Kissimmee Osceola (6-2)
15. Dr. Phillips (6-2)
16. Seminole (4-4)
17. Lake Brantley (6-2)
18. Oviedo (6-2)
19. South Lake (7-1)
20. Merritt Island (5-2)
