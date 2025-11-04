High School

High School on SI Southeast Region Football Rankings — Nov. 3, 2025

Buford, St. Thomas Aquinas, Carrollton win critical matchups ahead of playoff runs

René Ferrán

St. Thomas Aquinas beat rival Chaminade-Madonna in a critical South Florida rivalry game.
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

No. 3 Buford and No. 6 Carrollton won key games to clinch regional titles heading into the Georgia Class 6A playoffs, while No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas defeated rival No. 7 Chaminade-Madonna in their annual Florida battle.

The top 10 remained unchanged, with many teams idle next week as they received byes heading into their postseasons. However, No. 1 IMG Academy faces a massive showdown with national No. 1 St. Frances Academy in one of the most highly anticipated games of the year.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast Region (Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky).

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (9-0) (No. 2 nationally)

Last week: Def. The Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) 31-13

This week: vs. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)

2. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (10-0) (No. 3 nationally)

Last week: Def. Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.)

This week: Idle (vs. Norcross, Class 6A playoffs, Nov. 14)

3. Buford (Ga.) (10-0) (No. 4 nationally)

Last week: Def. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) 35-3

This week: Idle (vs. Richmond Hill, Class 6A playoffs, Nov. 14)

4. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (9-0) (No. 9 nationally)

Last week: Def. John Curtis Christian (River Ridge, La.) 48-26

This week: at Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, La.)

5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (9-1) (No. 11 nationally)

Last week: Def. No. 7 Chaminade-Madonna 27-21

This week: Idle

6. Carrollton (Ga.) (10-0) (No. 13 nationally)

Last week: Def. Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.) 55-22

This week: Idle (vs. North Forsyth, Class 6A playoffs, Nov. 14)

7. Chaminade-Madonna (7-2) (Hollywood, Fla.) (No. 23 nationally)

Last week: Lost to No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas 27-21

This week: Idle

8. Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) (10-0)

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. Jackson-Olin (Birmingham, Ala.), Class 6A playoffs

9. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.) (9-0)

Last week: Def. Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic 49-28

This week: Idle (vs. Knoxville Catholic-Christian Brothers winner, Division II Class AAA playoffs, Nov. 14)

10. West Point (Miss.) (9-0)

Last week: Def. New Hope (Columbus, Miss.) 38-7

This week: vs. Columbus (Miss.)

Under Consideration

Armwood (Seffner, Fla.)

Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Miami Central (Fla.)

Northwestern (Miami)

Saraland (Ala.)

Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.)

Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)

RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

