High School on SI Southeast Region Football Rankings — Nov. 3, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
No. 3 Buford and No. 6 Carrollton won key games to clinch regional titles heading into the Georgia Class 6A playoffs, while No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas defeated rival No. 7 Chaminade-Madonna in their annual Florida battle.
The top 10 remained unchanged, with many teams idle next week as they received byes heading into their postseasons. However, No. 1 IMG Academy faces a massive showdown with national No. 1 St. Frances Academy in one of the most highly anticipated games of the year.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast Region (Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky).
1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (9-0) (No. 2 nationally)
Last week: Def. The Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) 31-13
This week: vs. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
2. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (10-0) (No. 3 nationally)
Last week: Def. Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.)
This week: Idle (vs. Norcross, Class 6A playoffs, Nov. 14)
3. Buford (Ga.) (10-0) (No. 4 nationally)
Last week: Def. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) 35-3
This week: Idle (vs. Richmond Hill, Class 6A playoffs, Nov. 14)
4. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (9-0) (No. 9 nationally)
Last week: Def. John Curtis Christian (River Ridge, La.) 48-26
This week: at Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, La.)
5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (9-1) (No. 11 nationally)
Last week: Def. No. 7 Chaminade-Madonna 27-21
This week: Idle
6. Carrollton (Ga.) (10-0) (No. 13 nationally)
Last week: Def. Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.) 55-22
This week: Idle (vs. North Forsyth, Class 6A playoffs, Nov. 14)
7. Chaminade-Madonna (7-2) (Hollywood, Fla.) (No. 23 nationally)
Last week: Lost to No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas 27-21
This week: Idle
8. Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) (10-0)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Jackson-Olin (Birmingham, Ala.), Class 6A playoffs
9. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.) (9-0)
Last week: Def. Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic 49-28
This week: Idle (vs. Knoxville Catholic-Christian Brothers winner, Division II Class AAA playoffs, Nov. 14)
10. West Point (Miss.) (9-0)
Last week: Def. New Hope (Columbus, Miss.) 38-7
This week: vs. Columbus (Miss.)
Under Consideration
Armwood (Seffner, Fla.)
Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)
McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Miami Central (Fla.)
Northwestern (Miami)
Saraland (Ala.)
Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.)
Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)
–
