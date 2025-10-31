Live score updates: Chaminade-Madonna vs St. Thomas Aquinas in top Florida high school football matchup
The No. 3 Chaminade-Madonna Lions (7-1) play the No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (8-1) in a top five Florida high school football showdown at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.
The Raiders are No. 11 in High School On SI's National Top 25 Rankings. The Lions are No. 16.
Players to Watch
St. Thomas Aquinas
- Justice Fitzpatrick, Sr., CB — 4-star committed to Georgia
- Julius Jones, Jr., WR — 4-star uncommitted
- Zayden Gamble, Jr., S — 4-star uncommitted
- Daniel Norman, Sr., DL — 3-star committed to Oklahoma
- Dylan Steen, Sr., OL — 3-star committed to Mississippi State
Mark Matthews, Jr., OT — 5-star uncommitted
Chaminade-Madonna
- Derrek Cooper, Sr., ATH — 4-star comitted to Texas
- Ah'Mari Stevens, Jr., WR — 4-star committed to Miami
- Jasen Lopez, Sr., WR — 3-star committed to Florida State
- Denairius Gray, Sr., WR — 3-star committed to Kentucky
- Angelo Smith, Jr., S — 3-star committed to Ohio State
October 31, 2025
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
