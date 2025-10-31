High School

Live score updates: Chaminade-Madonna vs St. Thomas Aquinas in top Florida high school football matchup

Get game updates from the showdown between the Lions and the Raiders

Jack Butler

Chaminade-Madonna junior running back Arwin Jackson celebrates with fans in a game against Monarch on October 3, 2025.
Chaminade-Madonna junior running back Arwin Jackson celebrates with fans in a game against Monarch on October 3, 2025. / Jeff Klein

The No. 3 Chaminade-Madonna Lions (7-1) play the No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (8-1) in a top five Florida high school football showdown at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

The Raiders are No. 11 in High School On SI's National Top 25 Rankings. The Lions are No. 16.

Players to Watch

St. Thomas Aquinas

    Mark Matthews, Jr., OT — 5-star uncommitted

  • Justice Fitzpatrick, Sr., CB — 4-star committed to Georgia
  • Julius Jones, Jr., WR — 4-star uncommitted
  • Zayden Gamble, Jr., S — 4-star uncommitted
  • Daniel Norman, Sr., DL — 3-star committed to Oklahoma
  • Dylan Steen, Sr., OL — 3-star committed to Mississippi State

Chaminade-Madonna

  • Derrek Cooper, Sr., ATH — 4-star comitted to Texas
  • Ah'Mari Stevens, Jr., WR — 4-star committed to Miami
  • Jasen Lopez, Sr., WR — 3-star committed to Florida State
  • Denairius Gray, Sr., WR — 3-star committed to Kentucky
  • Angelo Smith, Jr., S — 3-star committed to Ohio State

Live score updates: Chaminade-Madonna vs St. Thomas Aquinas in top Florida high school football matchup — October 31, 2025

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

Published
