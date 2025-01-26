High School

How to watch top-ranked Columbus vs. Westminster Academy in a Florida Top 10 boys basketball showdown

The Explorers, led by the Duke bound Boozer twins, are the No. 1 team in the state and the nation, but the Lions look to challenge

Cameron Boozer will lead top-ranked Columbus into Tuesday's showdown with Westminster Academy, the No. 9 team in Florida.
The Columbus Explorers, the nation's top-ranked team in the High School on SI boys basketball national rankings, as well as the No. 1 team in Florida, will host Florida's 9th ranked squad, Westminster Academy, Tuesday night in Miami.

Columbus is currently 18-3 and coming off its second win of the year over Montverde Academy, Florida's No. 2 team as well as the No. 2 team in our national rankings. The Explorers have won five straight since back-to-back losses in late December.

Westminster Academy is 10-8 against an extremely tough schedule and the Lions will be primed to challenge for a marque victory that would be the perfect springboard for the upcoming postseason.

How to watch Columbus vs. Westminster Academy boys basketball

Columbus vs. Westminster Academy will air live on the NFHS Network. NFHS subscriptions are available on a monthly or annual basis.

Columbus vs. Westminster Academ start time

  • Date: Tuesday, Jan. 28
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The opening tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Tues., Jan. 28, live from Columbus High School in Miami.

Published
