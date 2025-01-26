How to watch top-ranked Columbus vs. Westminster Academy in a Florida Top 10 boys basketball showdown
The Columbus Explorers, the nation's top-ranked team in the High School on SI boys basketball national rankings, as well as the No. 1 team in Florida, will host Florida's 9th ranked squad, Westminster Academy, Tuesday night in Miami.
Columbus is currently 18-3 and coming off its second win of the year over Montverde Academy, Florida's No. 2 team as well as the No. 2 team in our national rankings. The Explorers have won five straight since back-to-back losses in late December.
Westminster Academy is 10-8 against an extremely tough schedule and the Lions will be primed to challenge for a marque victory that would be the perfect springboard for the upcoming postseason.
How to watch Columbus vs. Westminster Academy boys basketball
- Live Stream: Watch on the NFHS Network
Columbus vs. Westminster Academy will air live on the NFHS Network. NFHS subscriptions are available on a monthly or annual basis.
Columbus vs. Westminster Academ start time
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
The opening tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Tues., Jan. 28, live from Columbus High School in Miami.