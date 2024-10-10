Hurricane Milton shuffles Florida high school football Week 8 slate
The Gulf Coast of Western Florida took a direct hit from Hurricane Milton and the storm scattered many high school sports schedules and forced plenty of high school football games to move to different dates/venues.
Down below are the games we know have been moved to a different date/time/location. If your game has been officially rescheduled due to Hurricane Milton, please email us at villamarzo@scorebooklive.com or gary@scorebooklive.com.
Oct. 12
Blountstown at Dixie County
Oct. 14
Lake Mary at Sanford Seminole
Wiregrass Ranch at Mitchell
Evans at Wekiva
Innovation at Colonial
North Marion at Dunnellon
Jensen Beach at John Carroll Catholic
Middleburg at Ponte Vedra
Weeki Wachee at Bishop McLaughlin
Bartram Trail at Nease
FSU High at Taylor County
Tavares at Mount Dora
South Lake at Horizon
Hagerty at Lake Brantley
St. John Paul II at North Florida Christian
Branford at Lafayette
South Fork at Martin County
Oct. 15
Rockledge at Deltona
Melbourne at Lyman
Suwannee at Wakulla
Kissimmee Osceola at Viera
New Smyrna Beach at Pine Ridge
Episcopal School at Trinity Christian Academy
Jordan Christian at Boca Raton Christian
Oct. 28
Holy Trinity at The First Academy
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl