High School

Hurricane Milton shuffles Florida high school football Week 8 slate

The storm made landfall in Sarasota County as a Category 3 hurricane; Majority of Western Central Florida Week 8 games to be played on Monday, Oct. 14th

Andy Villamarzo

Satellite imagery of Hurricane Milton as of 11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.
Satellite imagery of Hurricane Milton as of 11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. / National Hurricane Center / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gulf Coast of Western Florida took a direct hit from Hurricane Milton and the storm scattered many high school sports schedules and forced plenty of high school football games to move to different dates/venues.

Down below are the games we know have been moved to a different date/time/location. If your game has been officially rescheduled due to Hurricane Milton, please email us at villamarzo@scorebooklive.com or gary@scorebooklive.com.

Hurricane Milton's wrath already being felt by Florida high school football teams

Hurricane Milton threatens Florida's Week 8 high school football slate

Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (10/6/2024)

Oct. 12

Blountstown at Dixie County

Oct. 14

Lake Mary at Sanford Seminole

Wiregrass Ranch at Mitchell

Evans at Wekiva

Innovation at Colonial

North Marion at Dunnellon

Jensen Beach at John Carroll Catholic

Middleburg at Ponte Vedra

Weeki Wachee at Bishop McLaughlin

Bartram Trail at Nease

FSU High at Taylor County

Tavares at Mount Dora

South Lake at Horizon

Hagerty at Lake Brantley

St. John Paul II at North Florida Christian

Branford at Lafayette

South Fork at Martin County

Oct. 15

Rockledge at Deltona

Melbourne at Lyman

Suwannee at Wakulla

Kissimmee Osceola at Viera

New Smyrna Beach at Pine Ridge

Episcopal School at Trinity Christian Academy

Jordan Christian at Boca Raton Christian

Oct. 28

Holy Trinity at The First Academy

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida