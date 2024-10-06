Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (10/6/2024)
Florida high school football has had plenty of ups and downs through the first seven weeks and Hurricane Milton now bearing down on the state made are making things that much crazier.
Upsets and close calls have filled the scoreboards as we try and configure every week who are exactly the Sunshine State's top football programs week in and week out.
This past week was no different. Plenty of exciting games were on tap, bringing to you a whole new perspective on the best out of Florida.
We list every team's most impressive win this season in this week's rankings.
Here's the Top 25 Florida high school football teams after Week 7, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 25 Florida football rankings
1. IMG Academy (5-1)
Another test against a Florida-ranked club and the Ascenders passed, barely. IMG Academy went down the road to Venice and came away with a 21-16 win. Billy Miller's team can absolutely win out at this point.
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (6-1)
Ahead of a showdown with Chaminade-Madonna at Pitbull Stadium, the Raiders throttled Hollywood Hills 64-0. At halftime, St. Thomas Aquinas was up by 49 points.
3. Lakeland (6-0)
It was another ho-hum week for the Dreadnaughts as they came away with a 28-0 victory over Sumner. Now they'll head down to Firemen's Field to take on Sebring, a 31-14 winner over Sarasota Booker last week.
4. Armwood (6-0)
Playing on a Thursday night? No problem for the Hawks as they went into Dads Stadium and shutout Plant 26-0. Armwood can absolutely run the table to 10-0.
5. Venice (6-1)
We thought about dropping Venice down a spot, but when you lose to one of the top programs in he nation by five points, hard to do that. Indians are still the favorite in Class 7A.
6. Miami Central (5-1)
In the battle for the 305, the Rockets held up and defeated rival Miami Northwestern 24-21. They'll be playing in the GMAC championship on Oct. 18th against Miami Norland.
7. Chaminade-Madonna (5-2)
Down two quarterbacks, Dameon Jones' outfit still got the job done against Monarch, rolling to a 37-8 victory over the Knights. Nice win for the Lions.
8. Jones (6-0)
When you can roll into Polk County and defeat a team like Auburndale 49-7, definitely says something about the talent at Jones. Now they will host Lake Wales this week.
9. Miami Norland (5-1)
Ennio Yapoor rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another in Norland's dominating 33-14 victory over Cocoa on the road.
10. Plantation American Heritage (3-3)
The Patriots reach the .500 mark after they easily defeated Plantation, 35-0. Next time challenge for American Heritage is this week against Miami Norland.
11. Clearwater Central Catholic (6-0)
The Marauders just stay consistent and winning, running away with a 42-7 win over Northside Christian.
12. Cocoa (3-3)
With another loss on the record, this time it was a 33-14 decision to Miami Norland. The Tigers are looking to bounce back this week against Apopka, pending if the game is still on with Milton on its way.
13. Sanford Seminole (6-0)
The Seminoles had another strong home outing against a good Titusville team, pulling away with a 33-10 victory.
14. Miami Northwestern (3-3)
Like Cocoa and Venice, Miami Northwestern lost but we just can't stomach dropping the Bulls because they lost to Miami Central by three points. The Bulls are still a very good team.
15. The First Academy (6-1)
The Royals barely lost to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Georgia) 49-42 last week. A heavyweight bout with Sanford Seminole on Oct. 18th looms large.
16. Niceville (7-0)
A 41-7 win over Gulf Breeze was nice, but now Niceville will sink its teeth into the meat of the schedule with meetings against Mosley and Lincoln back-to-back.
17. Dr. Phillips (6-0)
Playing in a rare Wednesday night game, the Panthers took care of business in a 34-7 rout of Lake Nona.
18. Lake Mary (4-2)
The Rams have arguably their biggest game of the season when they take on Sanford Seminole on Thursday, if Hurricane Milton doesn't postpone the contest.
19. Monarch (3-2)
After a 37-8 loss to Chaminade-Madonna, the Knights take a little dip in this week's rankings. Having Jabari Brady back should take make Monarch better as the season progresses.
20. Western (2-4)
Hear us out on this one: The Wildcats are the 2-4 team in the country. Among their losses are to Chaminade-Madonna, Hoover, Plantation American Heritage and St. Thomas Aquinas. Beating a previously undefeated West Boca Raton team convinced us the Wildcats need to move into the ranks.
21. Bradford (6-0)
Another week and another blowout win for the Tornadoes, this time a 41-0 shellacking of Palatka.
22. Manatee (5-1)
The Hurricanes took care of business last week on Monday night in a 34-10 victory over Pinellas Park.
23. Nease (5-0)
Colin Drafts' bunch picked up another impressive victory, this time a 20-17 win over Buchholz. This week is a matchup against Bartram Trail.
24. Cardinal Mooney (6-0)
The Cougars played in a rare Tuesday night game against Lakewood, cruising to a 40-16 victory.
25. Naples (6-1)
The Golden Eagles ran by Fort Myers in a 42-6 rout. Naples should win out the rest of the way.
On the outside looking in: Berkeley Prep, Bishop Moore, Bishop Verot, Blanche Ely, Bolles, Buchholz, Cardinal Newman, Cardinal Gibbons, Choctawhatchee, Delray Beach Atlantic, Dunbar, Eau Gallie, Edgewater, Escambia, Kissimmee Osceola, Lincoln, First Baptist Academy, Hawthorne, Jesuit, Lake Wales, Leesburg, Madison County, Mandarin, Miami Booker T. Washington, Mitchell, Newberry, Pensacola Catholic, Raines, Sarasota Booker, Sebring, Southridge, St. Augustine, Tampa Bay Tech, Union County, University, Vanguard, West Orange, Wiregrass Ranch
