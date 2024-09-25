IMG Academy-Phenix City Central game cancelled due to Hurricane Helene
One of the country's top high school football games is now cancelled due to the impending path of Hurricane Helene.
According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by WRBL's Jack Patterson, Friday night's national showdown between the IMG Academy Ascenders and Phenix City Central Red Devils is now cancelled. In the latest SBLive/Sports Illustrated Top 25 national rankings, the Ascenders are ranked No. 3 and the Red Devils come in at No. 12, respectively.
IMG Academy and Phenix City Central are both ranked at the top of their respective states as the best teams, setting up for what was looking to be an epic clash between the national powers. Now due to the forecast path of Helene, the showdown is off.
The Ascenders won't have to wait too long, however, to face another powerhouse-level team as they'll take the short trip down Interstate 75 next week and take on the undefeated Venice Indians (5-0) at Powell-Davis Stadium next week. The Indians are a bubble national team and ranked in the top 5 in Florida.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl