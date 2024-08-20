IMG Academy vs. Corner Canyon football: How to watch & get live score updates (8/22/2024)
The top-ranked high school football teams in Florida and Utah will clash on Thursday when IMG Academy visits Corner Canyon in a nationally-ranked showdown.
The Ascenders and Chargers are ranked No. 4 and No. 19, respectively, in the SBLive/SI Top 25 preseason high school football rankings, but that could change next week if Corner Canyon can pull off an upset on its home turf.
What: Nationally-ranked teams IMG Academy and Corner Canyon meet in a battle of high school football powerhouses.
When: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 22
Where: Corner Canyon High School | Draper, Utah
How to watch the live stream online: You can watch IMG Academy vs. Corner Canyon live on FloFootball.
IMG Academy Ascenders
The Ascenders finished last season ranked No. 5 in the final Top 25 high school football rankings, and they begin 2024 one spot higher thanks to a squad that features two-dozen three-star or higher recruits.
Six-foot-four, 260-pound defensive lineman Elijah Golden has the highest rating of those prospects, and he believes IMG will be able to stop all comers, telling Irish Illustrated in a June interview, “Our defense is the best in the country. No team can score on us.”
Corner Canyon Chargers
The Chargers finished 2024 as the No. 15 team in the country after turning in a one-loss season where their only slip-up was a 63-42 defeat at the hands of Bishop Gorman, who finished the regular season as the No. 1 team in the nation.
Fast-rising, five-star receiver Jerome Myles is the No. 1 recruit in Utah and he returns from a broken ankle with a new QB under center in four-star Timpview (Provo) transfer Helaman Casuga, who threw for 4,145 yards and 34 touchdowns at his last stop.
If those two are able to find a rhythm early, they could help Corner Canyon break through on IMG's supposedly impenetrable defense.
