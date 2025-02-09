Jacksonville Jaguars’ Girls Flag Preseason Classic 2025 complete list of games
The National Football League (NFL) season comes to a close tonight with Super Bowl LIX, but girls flag football is right around the corner. One of the NFL's teams has finalized its field for one of the largest preseason flag football classics in the Sunshine State.
The Jaguars' Vice President of Community Impact & Football Development Adriel Rocha confirmed the NFL franchise will be welcoming a strong field of teams from the Florida Panhandle and Northeast Florida for a preseason classic to be hosted at Everbank Stadium from Feb. 13-15.
Jacksonville hosting the preseason event is one of two hosted by an NFL team, with the other by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are hosting a preseason classic from Feb. 10-15, with over 110 teams confirmed in taking part of the event held at AdventHealth Center in Tampa.
Down below is the full list of the games taking place at the Jaguars' preseason event.
Thursday, February 13th
1 p.m. games
Bartram Trail vs. Lincoln
Seabreeze vs. Westside
Atlantic Coast vs. Trinity Christian Academy
2 p.m. games
First Coast vs. Menendez
Eagle's View Academy vs. Bold City
St. John Lutheran vs. Faith Christian Academy
3 p.m. games
Trinity Christian Academy vs. Westside
Atlantic Coast vs. Lincoln
Bartram Trail vs. Seabreeze
4 p.m. games
Menendez vs. St. John Lutheran
Bold City vs. Faith Christian Academy
Eagle's View Academy vs. First Coast
Friday, February 14th
9 a.m. games
Fleming Island vs. Spruce Creek
Orange Park vs. Alachua Santa Fe
Chiles vs. Sandalwood
Keystone Heights vs. Yulee
10 a.m. games
Baldwin vs. Pine Ridge
Raines vs. Oakleaf
Andrew Jackson vs. Ribault
10:15 a.m. game
Keystone Heights vs. Riverside
11 a.m. games
Chiles vs. Fleming Island
Orange Park vs. Raines
Alachua Santa Fe vs. Spruce Creek
11:15 a.m. game
Sandalwood vs. Yulee
12 p.m. games
Pine Ridge vs. Oakleaf
Riverside vs. Ribault
Baldwin vs. Andrew Jackson
1 p.m. games
Manadarin vs. Rickards
Gadsden County vs. Fernandina Beach
Ed White vs. Fort Walton Beach
1:30 p.m. game
Ponte Vedra vs. University
2 p.m. game
Palatka vs. St. Augustine
2:30 p.m. game
Gadsden County vs. University Christian
3 p.m. games
Fort Walton Beach vs. Fernandina Beach
Ed White vs. Rickards
Mandarin vs. University
4 p.m. games
St. Augustine vs. University Christian
Saturday, February 15th
9 a.m. games
FSU High vs. Tocoi Creek
Crestview vs. Fletcher
Matanzas vs. Bradford
9:30 a.m. game
Buchholz vs. Stanton
10 a.m. games
Flagler Palm Coast vs. Ridgeview
Global Leadership Academy vs. West Nassau
Clay vs. Paxon
11 a.m. games
FSU High vs. Fletcher
Bradford vs. Tocoi Creek
Matanzas vs. Buchholz
Clay vs. Crestview
12 p.m. games
Stanton vs. West Nassau
Global Leadership Academy vs. Ridgeview
Flagler Palm Coast vs. Paxon
1 p.m. game
Mainland vs. Choctawhatchee
1:30 p.m. games
Baker County vs. DeLand
Destin vs. Wolfson
2 p.m. game
Crescent City vs. Middleburg
3 p.m. game
Baker County vs. Destin
3:30 p.m. games
Mainland vs. Middleburg
Choctawhatchee vs. Crescent City
4 p.m. game
DeLand vs. Wolfson
