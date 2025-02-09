High School

Jacksonville Jaguars’ Girls Flag Preseason Classic 2025 complete list of games

Jaguars confirms the full field of teams and complete schedule for Feb. 13-15

Choctawhatchee quarterback Rowan Franklin (14) looks downfield in the rain against Miami Edison during a Florida High School Athletic Association Class 1A flag football semifinal at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville on May 13, 2022. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]
The National Football League (NFL) season comes to a close tonight with Super Bowl LIX, but girls flag football is right around the corner. One of the NFL's teams has finalized its field for one of the largest preseason flag football classics in the Sunshine State. 

The Jaguars' Vice President of Community Impact & Football Development Adriel Rocha confirmed the NFL franchise will be welcoming a strong field of teams from the Florida Panhandle and Northeast Florida for a preseason classic to be hosted at Everbank Stadium from Feb. 13-15. 

Jacksonville hosting the preseason event is one of two hosted by an NFL team, with the other by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are hosting a preseason classic from Feb. 10-15, with over 110 teams confirmed in taking part of the event held at AdventHealth Center in Tampa. 

Down below is the full list of the games taking place at the Jaguars' preseason event. 

Thursday, February 13th

1 p.m. games

Bartram Trail vs. Lincoln

Seabreeze vs. Westside

Atlantic Coast vs. Trinity Christian Academy

2 p.m. games

First Coast vs. Menendez

Eagle's View Academy vs. Bold City

St. John Lutheran vs. Faith Christian Academy

3 p.m. games

Trinity Christian Academy vs. Westside

Atlantic Coast vs. Lincoln

Bartram Trail vs. Seabreeze

4 p.m. games

Menendez vs. St. John Lutheran

Bold City vs. Faith Christian Academy

Eagle's View Academy vs. First Coast

Friday, February 14th

9 a.m. games

Fleming Island vs. Spruce Creek

Orange Park vs. Alachua Santa Fe

Chiles vs. Sandalwood

Keystone Heights vs. Yulee

10 a.m. games

Baldwin vs. Pine Ridge

Raines vs. Oakleaf

Andrew Jackson vs. Ribault

10:15 a.m. game

Keystone Heights vs. Riverside

11 a.m. games

Chiles vs. Fleming Island

Orange Park vs. Raines

Alachua Santa Fe vs. Spruce Creek

11:15 a.m. game

Sandalwood vs. Yulee

12 p.m. games

Pine Ridge vs. Oakleaf

Riverside vs. Ribault

Baldwin vs. Andrew Jackson

1 p.m. games

Manadarin vs. Rickards

Gadsden County vs. Fernandina Beach

Ed White vs. Fort Walton Beach

1:30 p.m. game

Ponte Vedra vs. University

2 p.m. game

Palatka vs. St. Augustine

2:30 p.m. game

Gadsden County vs. University Christian

3 p.m. games

Fort Walton Beach vs. Fernandina Beach

Ed White vs. Rickards

Mandarin vs. University

4 p.m. games

St. Augustine vs. University Christian

Saturday, February 15th

9 a.m. games

FSU High vs. Tocoi Creek

Crestview vs. Fletcher

Matanzas vs. Bradford

9:30 a.m. game

Buchholz vs. Stanton

10 a.m. games

Flagler Palm Coast vs. Ridgeview

Global Leadership Academy vs. West Nassau

Clay vs. Paxon

11 a.m. games

FSU High vs. Fletcher

Bradford vs. Tocoi Creek

Matanzas vs. Buchholz

Clay vs. Crestview

12 p.m. games

Stanton vs. West Nassau

Global Leadership Academy vs. Ridgeview

Flagler Palm Coast vs. Paxon

1 p.m. game

Mainland vs. Choctawhatchee

1:30 p.m. games

Baker County vs. DeLand

Destin vs. Wolfson

2 p.m. game

Crescent City vs. Middleburg

3 p.m. game

Baker County vs. Destin

3:30 p.m. games

Mainland vs. Middleburg

Choctawhatchee vs. Crescent City

4 p.m. game

DeLand vs. Wolfson

