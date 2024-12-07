Jayvan Boggs officially sets Florida record for receiving yards in a single game
It's official: Jayvan Boggs has set a new Florida high school football record for yards in a single game.
According to a report by USA Today's Jon Santucci, Boggs officially surpassed Lake Nona's Ryan Sousa 2013 mark of 358 yards with 378 on 17 catches and three touchdowns in a 31-21 victory over Cardinal Mooney in a Class 2A state semifinal on Friday night.
Just earlier in the week, Boggs officially signed with Florida State, flipping from the UCF Knights over to the Seminoles. This season for the Tigers, Boggs has hauled in 76 passes for 1,642 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Here's what 247Sports has to say about the Cocoa senior wide receiver:
Thick-cut wide receiver that racks up chunks of yardage after the catch. Assembled a historic junior campaign, totaling just under 1,500 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns for Florida’s 2M champs. Displays suddenness as a route runner and will set defensive backs up with dynamic cuts and slick head fakes as he attacks leverage. Quick to locate the football and has proven to be rather sure-handed. Makes his money working the smaller numbers of the route tree as he makes it extremely difficult for would-be tacklers to get him on the ground with his advanced vision and impressive contact balance. More of a build-speed prospect at this stage, but still finds ways to make an impact and get into the end zone. Should be viewed as a potential zone-coverage beater that can handle a high-volume of targets in an offense that features West Coast concepts. Has multi-year Power Four starter upside and could work his rotation sooner rather than later as he doesn’t lack polish.
Cocoa will face Gadsden County next week for the Class 2A state championship. The Jaguars defeated Miami Booker T. Washington, 47-27.