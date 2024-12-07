High School

Jayvan Boggs officially sets Florida record for receiving yards in a single game

According to a USA Today Network report, Boggs officially set the new state-record in Friday night's win over Cardinal Mooney

Andy Villamarzo

Cocoa High wide receiver Jayvan Boggs (#5) finds room to run against the Cardinal Mooney defense. Cocoa High School defeated Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School 31-21 to win the Class 2A semi-final game Friday night in Sarasota.
It's official: Jayvan Boggs has set a new Florida high school football record for yards in a single game.

According to a report by USA Today's Jon Santucci, Boggs officially surpassed Lake Nona's Ryan Sousa 2013 mark of 358 yards with 378 on 17 catches and three touchdowns in a 31-21 victory over Cardinal Mooney in a Class 2A state semifinal on Friday night.

Just earlier in the week, Boggs officially signed with Florida State, flipping from the UCF Knights over to the Seminoles. This season for the Tigers, Boggs has hauled in 76 passes for 1,642 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Here's what 247Sports has to say about the Cocoa senior wide receiver:

Thick-cut wide receiver that racks up chunks of yardage after the catch. Assembled a historic junior campaign, totaling just under 1,500 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns for Florida’s 2M champs. Displays suddenness as a route runner and will set defensive backs up with dynamic cuts and slick head fakes as he attacks leverage. Quick to locate the football and has proven to be rather sure-handed. Makes his money working the smaller numbers of the route tree as he makes it extremely difficult for would-be tacklers to get him on the ground with his advanced vision and impressive contact balance. More of a build-speed prospect at this stage, but still finds ways to make an impact and get into the end zone. Should be viewed as a potential zone-coverage beater that can handle a high-volume of targets in an offense that features West Coast concepts. Has multi-year Power Four starter upside and could work his rotation sooner rather than later as he doesn’t lack polish.

Cocoa will face Gadsden County next week for the Class 2A state championship. The Jaguars defeated Miami Booker T. Washington, 47-27.

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

