Jeff Rolson steps down as head football coach at Apopka (Florida)
After six seasons at the helm, Jeff Rolson after the conclusion of the spring has decided his time as Apopka High School's head football coach is over.
Apopka's football team via social media, announced that Rolson had stepped down as the Blue Darters head coach. The 3-time state champion Blue Darters were coming off a 31-14 loss to Orlando Jones in the spring, which has had it's own set of ramifications for the program since then.
'Coach Rolson has stepped down as the head football coach at Apopka. Apopka has and always will hold a place near and dear to his heart. Some will be sad and some will rejoice. God bless you, whatever camp you are in.
God bless the Blue Darters! #HokaHey'
'In an emotional and unexpected announcement, Coach Rolson has officially resigned as head coach of the Apopka Blue Darters, bringing an end to a remarkable tenure marked by passion, perseverance, and unforgettable victories.
No successor has been named yet, but one thing is certain: Coach Rolson’s impact on the players he coached and the community will be felt for years to come.'
Rolson led Apopka to three state championship appearances in 2019, 2021 and 2022, coming up short each time of getting back to the mountain top. During his six seasons, Rolson compiled an overall record of 55-23, with three of those campaigns totaling 11 or more wins.
The most trying of those six years was the recent 2024 season for Rolson as Apopka fell to 4-6, losing in the opening round of the Class 7A playoffs to region finalist West Orange, 20-19.
With school out for the summer, the Blue Darters in a football-rich Central Florida region have to work quickly in searching for a successor for Rolson as workouts and 7-on-7's loom large.
Andy Villamarzo