High School

Jeremiah Smith, former Chaminade Madonna star WR, scores 1st TD at Ohio State as a true freshman

Smith scored late in the opening quarter of the Akron-Ohio State game

Andy Villamarzo

Aug 8, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) lines up across from cornerback Miles Lockhart (13) during football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Complex.
Aug 8, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) lines up across from cornerback Miles Lockhart (13) during football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Complex. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Well, it didn't take long for former Chaminade Madonna star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith to make his impact at Ohio State University.

At the 2:44 mark of Saturday afternoon's Akron-Ohio State game when Smith scored his first touchdown as a Buckeye, a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Will Howard.

SBLive’s 2023 all-state Florida high school football award winners: Chaminade-Madonna's Jeremiah Smith is player of the year

Smith made quite the name for himself the last two years of his high school playing days at Chaminade Madonna, playing a key role in the Lions’ back-to-back Class 1M state championships.

Smith ended the 2023 season with 90 receptions for 1,389 yards and 19 touchdowns. From the 2022 season to 2023, Smith improved on his own numbers from well over a year ago, with 27 more catches and 291 yards. 

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs during football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Complex.
Aug 8, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs during football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Complex. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

En route to helping lead the Lions to the Class 1M state championship in 2023, Smith had one of his most memorable performances in a 61-21 victory against Bergen Catholic (New Jersey). Smith went berserk by hauling in a ridiculous 17 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns.  

Adding to his plethora of awards, Smith received the prestigious Nat Moore Trophy given to the best player out of South Florida. 

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
Andy Villamarzo

ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida