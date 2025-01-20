Jeremiah Smith: From Florida High School Football Superstar to CFP National Champion?
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – Long before Jeremiah Smith became a record-setting receiver at Ohio State, the freshman sensation had already established himself as one of the best receivers ever to come out of South Florida during his epic career at Chaminade-Madonna.
When you consider just how many great pass catchers are from Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, that’s saying something.
The list of “Who’s Who” includes Michael Irvin, Andre Johnson, Amari Cooper, Isaac Bruce, T.Y. Hilton, Zay Flowers, Calvin Ridley and we can go on and on and on.
Where can Jeremiah Smith ultimately rank in South Florida football lore? At the top, according to legendary reporter Larry Blustein of Prep Redzone.
“Without a doubt,” Blustein said. “He’s an elite kid. There’s been some elite guys. The Andre Johnson-type guys that come out. But I don’t think there’s been anybody who has been that type of a kid that comes in and dominates on an elite team, right away, in college.”
When it comes to South Florida football, Blustein, with more than 50 years of experience covering the sport, is a leading authority. He’s seen all the greats.
When breaking it down, what Smith has done in his first season with the Buckeyes has been nothing short of sensational.
“The stage was never too big for him. When you’re that physical, and you’ve been getting it done since you were a little kid, like I said, nothing is a surprise.”- Larry Blustein
In his first season in Columbus, Smith registered 71 catches for 1,227 yards and 14 touchdown receptions, setting Ohio State records by a freshman. The player Smith surpassed in these categories is Hall of Famer, Cris Carter.
“Andre Johnson and all of those guys made an impression,” Blustein said. “But not like Jeremiah. From the day that he walked on campus last January, he was the best they had.”
Smith’s dominance is a big reason Ohio State is playing Notre Dame on Monday night in college football’s national championship game.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder is a physical presence, as well as a deep threat, averaging 17.3 yards per reception.
The bigger the stage, the better Smith performs. On Jan. 1 against Oregon in the Rose Bowl, Smith put on a show with his seven catches for 187 yards and two-touchdown performance.
Smith’s emergence on the college stage has made him a household name. Someone destined for greatness in college, and eventually the NFL.
But the 19-year-old was well known growing up in Hollywood, Fla., from the time he was on youth teams before high school, and eventually as a three-time state champion playing for legendary coach Dameon Jones at Chaminade-Madonna.
The cousin of NFL quarterback Geno Smith, Jeremiah Smith grew up in a high-level football environment.
“The stage was never too big for him,” Blustein said. “When you’re that physical, and you’ve been getting it done since you were a little kid, like I said, nothing is a surprise.”
By the time he was a senior at Chaminade-Madonna in 2023, Smith was among the most highly recruited players in the country. By some accounts, he was not only the top receiver in ’24 recruiting class, Smith also was ranked as the top overall player.
You didn’t get many arguments from those who faced Smith and a loaded Lions’ team, which also included speedy receiver Jojo Trader, who just completed his freshman season at Miami.
National power Bergen Catholic (N.J.) made the trip to South Florida in ’23. In their marquee matchup against Chaminade in early September, Smith put on a clinic with 17 catches for a whopping 321 yards and three touchdowns in a 61-21 blowout.
“That was about as dominant of a wide receiver performance I’ve ever seen,” Catholic coach Vito Campanile said after that game. “He might be the best wide receiver in the country.”
It was more of the same in Chaminade’s Class 1A state championship game, with Smith making his presence felt on the first drive, catching a long touchdown pass from Cedrick Bailey (now the quarterback at North Carolina State).
In a 56-0 blowout of Clearwater Central Catholic in the title game, Smith had 183 yards on 13 catches and a touchdown.
Smith’s dominance was on display his entire senior season, with 90 catches for 1,389 yards and 19 touchdowns.
To say the least, Smith’s transition to college was a smooth one.
“It’s hard to believe to believe that anybody can come out like that and just dominate,” Blustein said. “He’s 6-3, 215 pounds and running in the 4.37 range. He’s just elite. Calvin Johnson is the guy he reminds me of.”