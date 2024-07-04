Jershaun Newton commits to Illinois; family ties lead to Fighting Illini choice
When former Illinois' defensive standout Jer'Zhan Newton was selected in second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders, his younger brother back at Clearwater Central Catholic watched on.
CCC quarterback Jershaun Newton has seen his older brothers, Jer'Zhan, and Jerjuan (former Toledo) both excel on the collegiate level. On the 4th of July, the Marauders' star decided it was his turn to announce which path he would be taking.
Newton announced via X, formerly known as Twitter, that he's committing to Illinois. The CCC quarterback has led the Marauders to the Class 1M state championship the last two seasons.
Last season for the Class 1M state runner-up Marauders, Newton broke over 1,000 yards through the air and on ground. Newton completed 132-of-203 passes for 2,084 yards and 14 touchdowns. As a runner, Newton carried the rock 120 times for 1,020 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.
In Newton's sophomore campaign, the signal caller threw for 2,219 yards and 23 scores and rushed for 1,355 and 15 touchdowns.
The quarterback also has offers from schools like Florida A&M, Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, Miami (FL), Mississippi State, NC State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Toledo, Tulane, UCF, USF and West Virginia.
