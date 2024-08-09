Key West's Tommy Roberts Stadium renovated heading into the 2024 season
The 2024 Florida high school football season is just a couple weeks away from ramping it up into high gear, but before all that occurs there's preseason games that will take place around the Sunshine State.
One stadium down in South Florida that will have a new look this fall is Key West High School's Tommy Roberts Stadium on the Florida Keys.
The Conchs will debut their football stadium fully renovated this fall, as they're been playing at George Mira Field on campus. Now Key West will get back to playing on their home digs, which also is shared by the baseball team as well.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Down below are photos Key West High School's athletics department posted of Tommy Roberts Stadium fully renovated heading into the 2024 campaign. The Conchs will debut the stadium's new look when they host Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek on Aug. 16th.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl