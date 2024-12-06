High School

Lakeland and Niceville battle in Class 5A state semifinal tilt: Live updates

The Dreadnaughts are on the hunt for another state championship, but the Eagles from the Florida Panhandle are looking to spoil the party

Bill Kemp

Matt Christopher

Here we go again if you're the Lakeland Dreadnaughts.

Now if you're the visiting Niceville Eagles, traveling quite a ways from the Florida Panhandle, they're looking to play the role of spoiling Lakeland's party of reaching another state championship game.

Tonight, the two programs clash in a Class 5A state semifinal that will decide who goes on to the state title game. Winner will face the winner of the opposite semifinal between Manatee and St. Thomas Aquinas.

>>>FHSAA 2024 PLAYOFF BRACKETS<<<

Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 5A state semifinals

2024 FHSAA high football state championship projections

Top 25 Florida High School Football Rankings (12/2/2024)

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon between the two programs at Bryant Stadium in Lakeland.

(Keep refreshing page for live updates from the game)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Niceville

Lakeland

PREGAME

State semifinal is slated to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
Bill Kemp
BILL KEMP

Bill Kemp is an award-winning sports journalist at the state and national levels. Over the course of 25 years, he’s covered more than 4,000 sporting events including the NFL regular season, playoffs and Super Bowls, Major League Baseball regular season and spring training, NASCAR racing at Daytona and Talladega International Speedways and major college football regular seasons and bowl games. He was named by the Associated Press Sports Editors as a Top 10 sports columnist and Top 3 by the Alabama Press Association for best sports column and sports page design. He has served as preps editor at the Lakeland Ledger as well as sports editor at five different newspapers in Florida and Alabama. He has been published in dozens of newspapers including USA Today, the Miami Herald, the Orlando Sentinel, the Jacksonville Times Union and the Tampa Bay Times. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida. He has been writing for SBLive Sports since 2022.

Home/Florida