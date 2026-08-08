Lakeland Star Defensive End, Colorado Commit Drew Sapp Suffers Season-Ending Injury in Practice

One of Florida's top defensive football recruits won't take the field this fall.

Lakeland defensive end Drew Sapp, a Colorado commitment and key piece of the Dreadnaughts' state championship aspirations, confirmed to High School On SI on Friday that he suffered a season-ending torn ACL during practice just one week before his senior season.

The injury was first announced by Sapp's family Friday before being reported by multiple media outlets, including PCGridiron.

Having committed to Colorado in June, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound athlete said he is expected to have surgery on July 31. Sapp said Dr. Kenton Panas, who specializes in ACL recovery and is affiliated with the Trench Academy, where he trains, will perform the surgery.

"We have a great plan in place and so I know I'm in great hands," Sapp said.

Freak Injury Ends Senior Season

Sapp described the injury as a freak accident. “It was a normal talking drill and I got rolled up on,” he said. “We went live a few plays later and I knew something was wrong. I went to the team’s chiropractor, got X-rays and was doing therapy throughout the week. I was supposed to come back (Friday) to practice and my dad said, ‘Let’s go get an MRI just to check everything out to be clear.’ That’s when the MRI showed the tear.

“It’s heartbreaking to miss my final year of high school football,” Sapp said, “but this setback isn’t going to change my future or my mindset, That’s always been my most powerful skill: my mentality.”

Sapp was expected to anchor one of Florida's top defensive fronts alongside edge rusher Santana Harvey, forming one of the state's most formidable pass-rushing duos.

Ranked No. 114 at his position in Florida by Rivals, he helped lead Lakeland to a 12-3 record and a Class 5A state runner-up finish last year. The Dreadnaughts, who have won nine state championships in their illustrious history, lost to St. Thomas Aquinas, 29-0, in the title game.

Colorado Commitment Remains Firm

Despite the injury, Sapp said Colorado's coaching staff has assured him that his scholarship and enrollment plans remain unchanged.

“(Defensive Ends) Coach (George) Helow, Coach (Johnnie) Mack, Director of Player Personnel) Darrius Darden-Box, and the whole recruiting class of 2027 has reached out to me with prayers and support,” he said, “and, even some of the players on the team.

“They’ve reassured me that nothing has changed and that the plan is still for me to graduate (Lakeland) early in December and report to Colorado in January, so I can be fully ready for next season.”

Meanwhile, Sapp said he is focused on getting stronger and supporting his teammates. “I’m focused on what I can control,” he said. “I'm already back in the gym, getting stronger before surgery and I’m committed to attacking my rehab every single day.

“Even though I won’t be able to play this season, I’ll be with my Lakeland teammates every step of the way as a leader and supporter while we chase a state championship. I’ve never missed a state championship and don’t intend to now.”

Lakeland Loses Key Defensive Leader

Ranked No. 15 in the High School on SI Florida Football Preseason Top 25, Lakeland will take on defending Class 6A state runner-up West Broward in a preseason Kickoff Classic game on Thursday, Aug. 13, before opening the regular season at crosstown rival Kathleen on Friday, Aug. 21.

The Dreadnaughts will play a brutal schedule this season, taking on Venice, Kissimmee Osceola, defending Class 4A state champ American Heritage Plantation and The First Academy, among others.

Focus Turns To Recovery And Leadership

Despite Lakeland playing such an impressive schedule, Sapp said he is not letting being sidelined get to him: “I believe everything happens for a reason; just don’t understand the 'why' or 'why now,' but I’ll come back bigger, stronger and better because of this.

“I appreciate all the prayers and support. We are staying positive and giving it to God’s plan.”

Sapp said he'll remain on the Lakeland sidelines this fall, determined to help the Dreadnaughts pursue another state championship before beginning his college career at Colorado in January.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962