Last-second field goal lifts Chaminade-Madonna over American Heritage
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA -- The noise was getting louder, and the Chaminade-Madonna players certainly heard it.
Even with those connected with the football program urging them to not pay attention to social media, it was unavoidable.
But on Friday, the Lions had an opportunity to roar back. They certainly did in what could have been the best game in the country.
In a battle shootout between two nationally-ranked teams, Chaminade-Madonna won a 48-45 thriller against American Heritage.
The game literally was decided on the last play, with Noah Sidan booting a 26-yard field goal as time expired.
Chaminade (1-2) put itself in favorable position for the kick on quarterback Preston Wright’s 26-yard pass to Jasen Lopez, who was down at the 9-yard line with two seconds left.
The winning field goal came after American Heritage (1-2) drove 80 yards on three plays, and tied the score at 45 on quarterback Dia Bell’s 16-yard touchdown run with 49 seconds remaining.
“We’ve got a young ball club that’s still learning how to win,” Lions coach Dameon Jones said. “We get oiled up around game five or six. So we’ve got a lot of stuff we’ve got to clean up.”
After Heritage’s last-minute touchdown, the Lions took possession at their 35. Wright, filling in at quarterback because Tyler Chance is out with a leg injury, collected 20 yards on a scramble. The Lions had a fourth-and-five situation, and Wright connected with Lopez on a seven-yard completion.
Wright, who enrolled at Chaminade after moving from South Florida from Ocala, made his first start for the Lions and threw for 428 yards and four touchdowns.
“They don’t like me running, so I might hear about that a little bit,” Wright said. “I saw an opening. It kind of reminded me back in Ocala.”
Lopez had a huge game, logging more than 140 yards in the first half alone. And Koby Howard added a 13-yard touchdown reception from Wright, which gave the Lions a 45-38 lead with 1:39 left in the fourth quarter.
“He did a wonderful job,” Jones said of his quarterback. “He’s got to get better. But 428 yards, why not? I still want more.”
Once Wright found Lopez down the sidelines at the 9, it was up to Sidan to end it.
A week ago, Sidan had a last-second field goal blocked in a 35-34 loss to Blanche Ely.
This time, Sidan was on the mark, setting off a celebration.
“Last week didn’t go as planned,” said Sidan, who booted a couple of game-winning field goals last year while he was at Miami Norland. “I had a blocked one. I just came back. It didn’t affect my mental [mindset] at all. I’m always there. I knew I had it. I’m just confident in these situations. That’s why they brought me in. They brought me in for these situations. I’m thankful I can do it for them. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Overall, it was a classic offensive performance by both teams.
Bell threw for 270 yards, and running back Byron Louis rushed for about 150, while also being a factor in the passing game.
Receiver Brandon Bennett, who had been out with a toe injury, made a 49-yard reception on first down after Heritage fell behind 45-38.
Like the second half, the first half also was a track meet, and Chaminade-Madonna was ahead 24-21 at the break.
The Lions took the opening kickoff and drove 80 yards for a score.
Derrek Cooper capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. A key play was a 41-yard completion to Lopez.
Chaminade made it 14-0, capitalized on a sack by Donta Simpson.
Wright connected on 40-yard pass to Lopez on fourth and two, setting up Jaquari Lewis’ 2-yard run.
In the second quarter, Bell had a 30-yard completion to Louis. Heritage got on the board on Malachi Toney’s 9-yard TD run.
Chaminade’s defense caused a turnover with Anthony Smith recovering a Bell fumble.
A couple of plays later, Wright found Kyle Washington on a 59-yard TD pass play.
The Patriots countered on Bell’s 34-yard scoring pass to Jamar Denson, closing the gap to 21-14.
Sidan added a 30-yard field goal for Chaminade.
But with 52 seconds left in the half, Bell connected with Toney for 34-yards, making it a three-point game at halftime.
“Heritage is a rivalry,” Jones said. “I’ve been playing them the last six or seven years, and it’s always a dog fight.”