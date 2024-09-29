LeBron James tweets a post about former Chaminade-Madonna star Jeremiah Smith
Real always recognizes real when it comes to sports.
For former Chaminade-Madonna (Florida) star/Ohio State true freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, he got a shoutout from one of the most recognizable figures in all of sports.
Los Angeles Lakes' star LeBron James shouted out Smith after making multiple one-handed catches in the Buckeyes' 38-7 victory over Michigan State. Smith finished the game hauling in five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Back on Nov. 20th, 2023, James didn't hold back his excitement to seeing Smith donning the Ohio State colors one day.
"Can’t wait to see him in Scarlet & Gray," was the text which accompanied James tweet, referring to Smith's commitment to Ohio State. James was born in Akron, Ohio and is a long time fan of all things Ohio State.
James went straight from high school to the NBA, but has often stated that if he would have played college basketball it would have been at Ohio State. He often tweets about Buckeye sports and has been a generous benefactor of the school's athletic program.
SBLive’s 2023 all-state Florida high school football award winners: Chaminade-Madonna's Jeremiah Smith is player of the year
Smith finished his final high school season in 2023 with 90 receptions for 1,389 yards and 19 touchdowns. From the 2022 season to 2023, Smith improved on his own numbers from well over a year ago, with 27 more catches and 291 yards.
Adding to his plethora of awards he compiled in his senior season, Smith received South Florida's prestigious Nat Moore Trophy given to the best player out of Broward/Dade counties.
Jeremiah Smith, former Chaminade Madonna star WR, makes ridiculous one-hand grab
Jeremiah Smith, former Chaminade Madonna star WR, scores 1st TD at Ohio State as a true freshman
Andy Villamarzo