Lely (Florida) hang 90 points and spoils Barron Collier’s homecoming
When you’re looking to spoil an opposing team’s homecoming game, motivation is never lacking.
The Lely Trojans entered Friday’s contest against Barron Collier as the homecoming visit and they went ahead, spoiling the Cougars’ special event.
Ben Hammer’s bunch just came a handful of points away, rolling to a 90-56 victory over Barron Collier. Lely improved to 3-2 on the season.
The most points scored by any Florida high school football team this season was by Venice when they defeated Bishop Verot 71-56. Trojans one upped the Indians and then some.
Trojans are not totally unfamiliar with scoring a ton of points in one game as they defeated Golden Gate 66-36 back on August 30th.
Lely is back on the road next when they face Immokalee next Friday night.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl