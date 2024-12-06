Madison County and Hawthorne clash in state title rematch: Live updates
When Madison County and Hawthorne take the field this evening at The Villages' The Range H.G. Morse Stadium, it'll be a case of deja vu.
The two programs clashed in last year's Rural state championship game at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee and now meet again for the rematch. Hawthorne edged Madison County, 22-13, for the crown and are gunning for a 3-peat. Madison County looks to win its first title since the 2021 season.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Hawthorne
Madison County
PREGAME
Rural Invitational championship is slated to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time
