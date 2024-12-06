High School

Madison County and Hawthorne clash in state title rematch: Live updates

The Hornets edged out the Cowboys last year in the Rural classification final

Chris Bernhardt

Madison County senior Jahon Jackson (10) rushes toward the end zone in the Rural 1 Region 3 quarterfinal matchup between Madison County and Fort White on Nov. 11, 2022, at Boot Hill. The Cowboys won, 36-0. J9t4473 / Jack Williams/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

When Madison County and Hawthorne take the field this evening at The Villages' The Range H.G. Morse Stadium, it'll be a case of deja vu.

The two programs clashed in last year's Rural state championship game at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee and now meet again for the rematch. Hawthorne edged Madison County, 22-13, for the crown and are gunning for a 3-peat. Madison County looks to win its first title since the 2021 season.

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon between the two programs in Mid-Central Florida.

(Keep refreshing page for live updates from the game)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Hawthorne

Madison County

PREGAME

Rural Invitational championship is slated to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time

