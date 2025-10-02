Miami Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - October 2-4, 2025
There are 41 games scheduled across the Miami metro area this weekend, including six games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Miami Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup features No. 5 Northwestern at No. 6 Miami Central.
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Thursday, October 2, 2025
There are six games in the Miami Metro on Thursday, October 2.
Somerset Academy South Homestead at Palmer Trinity - 7:00 PM
Varela at Reagan - 7:00 PM
Columbus at Miami - 7:00 PM
Southwest at Belen Jesuit - 7:00 PM
Cardinal Newman at Goleman - 7:00 PM
South Miami at Carol City - 7:00 PM
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 33 games in the Miami Metro on Friday, October 3.
Westland Hialeah at Hialeah Gardens - 6:30 PM
Miami Beach at Ferguson - 6:30 PM
Coral Gables at Braddock - 6:30 PM
Archbishop Carroll at Westminster Christian - 7:00 PM
Ransom Everglades at Miami Springs - 7:00 PM
Edison at Southridge - 7:00 PM
Somerset Prep at King's Academy - 6:30 PM
Coral Springs Charter at Northeast - 6:30 PM
Western at West Boca Raton - 6:30 PM
Miami Country Day at Marco Island Academy - 7:00 PM
Coral Shores at Marathon - 7:00 PM
Coral Park at Sunset - 7:00 PM
Monsignor Pace at Calvary Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
North Miami Beach at Lake Mary - 7:00 PM
Booker T. Washington at Vero Beach - 7:00 PM
Pembroke Pines Charter at Nova - 7:00 PM
Stoneman Douglas at Coral Glades - 7:00 PM
Miramar at North Miami - 7:00 PM
Killian at Tampa Catholic - 7:00 PM
Hallandale at Cardinal Gibbons - 7:00 PM
Cocoa at Norland - 7:00 PM
Immaculata-La Salle at Somerset Academy - 7:00 PM
Cypress Bay at Coral Springs - 7:00 PM
Aubrey Rogers at Florida Christian - 7:00 PM
McArthur at Deerfield Beach - 7:00 PM
Coconut Creek at South Broward - 7:00 PM
Boyd Anderson at Piper - 7:00 PM
Dr. Krop at American - 7:00 PM
American Heritage at Flanagan - 7:00 PM
Monarch at Chaminade-Madonna - 7:00 PM
University at Oxbridge Academy - 7:00 PM
South Dade at Palmetto - 7:30 PM
Doral Academy at Homestead - 7:30 PM
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Saturday, October 4, 2025
There are two games in the Miami Metro on Saturday, October 4.
