Miami Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - October 30-November 1, 2025
There are 37 games scheduled across the Miami metro area this weekend, including three games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Miami Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup features No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas hosting No. 3 Chaminade-Madonna.
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are 18 games in the Miami Metro on Thursday, October 30.
True North Classical Academy at Westminster Christian - 4:00 PM
Florida Christian at University - 6:00 PM
Archbishop Carroll at Olympic Heights - 6:30 PM
Pompano Beach at Northeast - 6:30 PM
Westland Hialeah at Miami Springs - 7:00 PM
Bishop Verot at Palmetto - 7:00 PM
Somerset Academy Key at Ransom Everglades - 7:00 PM
Somerset Academy at Vero Beach - 7:00 PM
BridgePrep Academy of Village Green at Somerset Academy Silver Palms - 7:00 PM
West Broward at Western - 7:00 PM
Miami Beach at Miami - 7:00 PM
Belen Jesuit at Killian - 7:00 PM
Hallandale at Cypress Bay - 7:00 PM
Edison at Doral Academy - 7:00 PM
Stoneman Douglas at Coconut Creek - 7:00 PM
Blanche Ely at Monarch - 7:00 PM
Carol City at Miami Central - 7:00 PM
Mater Academy Charter at Jackson - 7:30 PM
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 17 games in the Miami Metro on Friday, October 31.
ABF Academy Hialeah at Palmer Trinity - 4:00 PM
St. Brendan at Gulliver Prep - 4:30 PM
Somerset Prep at Somerset Academy - Canyons - 6:30 PM
Plantation at South Plantation - 7:00 PM
Miramar at Cardinal Gibbons - 7:00 PM
Hollywood Hills at Nova - 7:00 PM
University Christian at Key West - 7:00 PM
Immaculata-La Salle at Dr. Krop - 7:00 PM
Taravella at Coral Springs - 7:00 PM
McArthur at Everglades - 7:00 PM
King's Academy at Archbishop McCarthy - 7:00 PM
North Miami at American - 7:00 PM
Chaminade-Madonna at St. Thomas Aquinas - 7:00 PM
St. John Neumann at North Miami Beach - 7:30 PM
South Dade at Southridge - 7:30 PM
Goleman at Monsignor Pace - 7:30 PM
Southwest at Coral Gables - 7:30 PM
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Saturday, November 1, 2025
There are two games in the Miami Metro on Saturday, November 1.
