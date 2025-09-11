Miami Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - September 11-13, 2025
There are 43 games scheduled across the Miami metro area this weekend, including 6 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Miami Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup includes No 14. Norland at No. 5 Northwestern.
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Thursday, September 11, 2025
There are nine games in the Miami Metro on Thursday, September 11.
Coral Park (2-0) at Hialeah-Miami Lakes (0-1)
3:30 PM EST
South Miami (0-1) at Miami Springs (1-0)
3:30 PM EST
Jackson (0-3) at American (0-2)
3:30 PM EST
Gulliver Prep (1-1) at Benjamin (1-2)
6:00 PM EST
West Broward (1-2) at Cardinal Gibbons (0-1)
7:00 PM EST
Miami (0-2) at Coral Gables (2-0)
7:00 PM EST
Southwest (0-2) at Homestead (0-1)
7:00 PM EST
Westland Hialeah (2-1) at Carol City (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Booker T. Washington (0-3) at Immaculata-La Salle (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 34 games in the Miami Metro on Friday, September 12.
Varela (0-0) at Sunset (0-1)
3:30 PM EST
Coral Reef (3-0) at Braddock (0-2)
3:30 PM EST
Pine Crest (1-1) at Westminster Christian (3-0)
4:00 PM EST
North Miami (3-0) at Pembroke Pines Charter (1-2)
6:00 PM EST
Blanche Ely (0-1) at Atlantic (3-0)
6:30 PM EST
SmartEN Sports Academy (0-1) at Coral Shores (1-0)
7:00 PM EST
Palmetto (1-1) at Columbus (0-2)
7:00 PM EST
Somerset Prep (1-1) at Calvary Christian Academy (0-0)
7:00 PM EST
Somerset Academy Silver Palms (2-0) at Somerset Academy Key (0-3)
7:00 PM EST
Palmer Trinity (1-0) at Ransom Everglades (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
BridgePrep Academy of Village Green (1-0) at Florida Christian (0-0)
7:00 PM EST
Piper (1-2) at Plantation (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Nova (1-2) at South Plantation (1-1)
7:00 PM EST
Monarch (1-2) at Seminole (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Stranahan (0-0) at Coral Glades (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
McArthur (1-1) at Cypress Bay (1-1)
7:00 PM EST
Miramar (1-2) at Mater Academy Charter (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
Fort Lauderdale (1-2) at Flanagan (2-0)
7:00 PM EST
Northeast (1-2) at Hallandale (1-1)
7:00 PM EST
Belen Jesuit (0-2) at Key West (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Miami Beach (0-1) at Dr. Krop (0-2)
7:00 PM EST
South Broward (2-0) at Doral Academy (0-2)
7:00 PM EST
Taravella (1-2) at Everglades (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Deerfield Beach (0-2) at Coconut Creek (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
True North Classical Academy (1-2) at Archbishop McCarthy (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
Pompano Beach (1-2) at Miami Central (2-0)
7:00 PM EST
Norland (1-2) at Northwestern (1-1)
7:00 PM EST
American Heritage (1-1) at Edna Karr (1-0)
7:00 PM EST
Chaminade-Madonna (2-1) at Edison (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Western (0-2) at St. Thomas Aquinas (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
University (2-1) at Saint Andrew's (0-0)
7:00 PM EST
Somerset Academy (2-1) at Monsignor Pace (1-1)
7:30 PM EST
South Dade (2-1) at Killian (2-0)
7:30 PM EST
North Miami Beach (0-2) at Charlotte (1-1)
7:30 PM EST
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There are two games in the Miami Metro on Saturday, September 13.
