Miami Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - September 25-27, 2025
There are 44 games scheduled across the Miami metro area this weekend, including five games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Miami Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup features No. 4 American Heritage at Plantation.
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are 11 games in the Miami Metro on Thursday, September 25.
Mourning at Hialeah-Miami Lakes - 3:30 PM
Victory Charter School at Edison - 3:30 PM
Hialeah at South Miami - 3:30 PM
South Dade at Columbus - 6:00 PM
Somerset Prep at Saint Andrew's - 6:30 PM
South Plantation at Northeast - 6:30 PM
Suncoast at Dillard - 6:30 PM
Varela at Coral Reef - 7:00 PM
Booker T. Washington at Miami Springs - 7:00 PM
Palmetto at Coral Gables - 7:00 PM
Archbishop McCarthy at Norland - 7:00 PM
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 31 games in the Miami Metro on Friday, September 26.
True North Classical Academy at Archbishop Carroll - 3:30 PM
North Miami Beach at Westland Hialeah - 3:30 PM
Everglades at West Broward - 4:00 PM
Coral Glades at Spanish River - 6:30 PM
Florida Christian at Coral Shores - 7:00 PM
Coral Park at Reagan - 7:00 PM
Taravella at Coral Springs Charter - 7:00 PM
North Broward Prep at Somerset Academy Key - 7:00 PM
Stranahan at Somerset Academy - 7:00 PM
BridgePrep Academy of Village Green at Westminster Christian - 7:00 PM
Westminster Academy at Pompano Beach - 7:00 PM
Goleman at Cypress Bay - 7:00 PM
Pembroke Pines Charter at Miramar - 7:00 PM
Flanagan at Miami Beach - 7:00 PM
Nova at Hallandale - 7:00 PM
Hollywood Hills at McArthur - 7:00 PM
Carol City at Monsignor Pace - 7:00 PM
Immaculata-La Salle at Ransom Everglades - 7:00 PM
St. Brendan at Key West - 7:00 PM
Doral Academy at Dr. Krop - 7:00 PM
Coral Springs at Piper - 7:00 PM
Coconut Creek at Boyd Anderson - 7:00 PM
American at Belen Jesuit - 7:00 PM
Boca Raton at Stoneman Douglas - 7:00 PM
Northwestern at Jackson - 7:00 PM
American Heritage at Plantation - 7:00 PM
Western at Chaminade-Madonna - 7:00 PM
University at Somerset Academy Silver Palms - 7:00 PM
Braddock at Ferguson - 7:30 PM
Homestead at Southridge - 7:30 PM
Killian at Gulliver Prep - 7:30 PM
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There are two games in the Miami Metro on Saturday, September 27.
