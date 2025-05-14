Miami Hurricanes' commit Bryce Fitzgerald has won state titles in three different sports
Miami Columbus High School's Bryce Fitzgerald has been a state champion not only on the gridiron, but multiple other sports during his time as an athlete in South Florida.
In fact, Fitzgerald has collected three state championships in being apart of three different sports during his high school athletics career, per a social media post by 305Sports.
Fitzgerald's first state title came back in the 2022-2023 high school basketball season with the Belen Jesuit Wolverines as a sophomore standout. Playing guard for the Wolverines, Fitzgerald finished the season averaging 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Class 5A state champions.
In the 2024 Class 4M state championship season for the Explorers, the Miami Hurricanes' signee notched a school-record 11 interceptions along with making 20 tackles as a junior.
This most recent track and field season for the Explorers is where Fitzgerald got his third state championship, being apart of Columbus' 4x100 meter relay team. In Class 4A, Fitzgerald helped the Explorers set a record in the 4x100 in 40.60.
247Sports' Andrew Ivins had to say the following about Fitzgerald as a safety:
Split safety with the range, awareness and athleticism to be a ball thief. Focused heavily on basketball as a youngster before transferring into one of South Florida’s top football powers where he picked off 10 passes as a junior. Route recognition and linear burst stabilize his play as he isn’t the most aggressive run defender at this stage in his development. Still, can read and disagone at a higher level and frequently puts himself in the right position. Tested in the upper percentile spring before his year and came in with some favorable measurements. However, must improve play strength and technique if he’s going to match up with larger targets in the slot. Overall, should be viewed as a potential impact at the Power Four level that can help shore up the back end of a defense. Should only keep evolving and likely to undergo a physical maturation as he’s on the younger side for his grade.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi