Miami Norland and Western forced to forfeit games due to ineligible players
The playoff picture is coming into full circle in these final two weeks of the Florida high school football season, but Tuesday brought big news regarding two state championship contending programs.
According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by USA Today's Jon Santucci, Miami Norland and Western have both forfeited games due to playing ineligible players.
The Vikings had one player ineligible, costing them one game and dropping Miami Norland to 6-3 on the season. Miami Norland's win over Plantation American Heritage is the contest that was reversed. This does not effect Miami Norland remaining as the Class 4A, District 15 champion.
The Wildcats had one ineligible player as well, but will forfeit two games, dropping them to 3-6 on the season. Western's wins over West Boca Raton and Goleman are now reversed, with the former now sitting at 8-0. This leaves Western currently as the No. 8 and final seed in Class 7A, Region 4.
Both teams are ranked in the latest High School On SI Florida Top 25 high school football rankings, with Miami Norland coming in at No. 7 and No. 16, respectively.
Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (10/27/2024)
Florida high school football computer rankings (10/28/2024)
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl