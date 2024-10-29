High School

Miami Norland and Western forced to forfeit games due to ineligible players

According to USA Today's Jon Santucci, the Vikings had one forfeit and the Wildcats incurs two due to the ineligible players

Andy Villamarzo

Jerrard Smith of Miami Norland had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, against Chaminade-Madonna.
The playoff picture is coming into full circle in these final two weeks of the Florida high school football season, but Tuesday brought big news regarding two state championship contending programs.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by USA Today's Jon Santucci, Miami Norland and Western have both forfeited games due to playing ineligible players.

The Vikings had one player ineligible, costing them one game and dropping Miami Norland to 6-3 on the season. Miami Norland's win over Plantation American Heritage is the contest that was reversed. This does not effect Miami Norland remaining as the Class 4A, District 15 champion.

The Wildcats had one ineligible player as well, but will forfeit two games, dropping them to 3-6 on the season. Western's wins over West Boca Raton and Goleman are now reversed, with the former now sitting at 8-0. This leaves Western currently as the No. 8 and final seed in Class 7A, Region 4.

Both teams are ranked in the latest High School On SI Florida Top 25 high school football rankings, with Miami Norland coming in at No. 7 and No. 16, respectively.

