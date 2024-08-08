Mid-Central Florida high school football: Top 12 quarterbacks returning for 2024 season
Mid-Central Florida high school football fans can expect an air raid this fall, thanks to a plethora of talented quarterbacks.
Following a season in which area signal-callers put up some stellar numbers, things figure to be even more pass-happy in 2024. Multiple players already have received strong interest from colleges, and many others have multiple offers.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Here are the Top 12 returning Mid-Central Florida quarterbacks this fall:
Trace Johnson, Buchholz: Johnson owns one of the best touchdown-to-interception ratios in the state. The quarterback threw for 2,844 yards, 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for the Class 4S state semifinalists. With Mark Whittemore back at the helm of the offense play-calling expect an even bigger 2024 season from Johnson.
Keil McGriff, Newberry: The Panthers’ offense was one of the best in Northern Central Florida with McGriff under center. McGriff accumulated 2,386 yards through the air and 26 touchdowns. Also rushed for 365 yards on the ground.
CJ Ingram, Hawthorne: Ingram led the Hornets to a second straight state championship in Class 1R. The Hornets field general threw for 2,618 yards and an impressive 38 touchdowns this past fall. The Hawthorne signal caller made a huge leap from his sophomore campaign. With two state titles under his belt, what can we expect next from the 2-sport star?
Brittin Stevens, West Port: Stevens was one of the top quarterbacks when it came to yardage and touchdowns in Mid-Central Florida. The Wolfpack quarterback completed 101-of-182 passes for 1,516 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Xavier Collins, Columbia: Despite minimal time under center for the Fightin' Tigers', Collins has already shown signs of being able to play under the spotlight. Collins completed 62-of-103 passes, threw for 719 yards and eight touchdowns.
Thomas Sikes, Branford: The Branford signal caller was impressive in 2023, completing 92-of-197 passes for 1,246 yards and 18 touchdowns. Sikes will be a fun signal caller to watch on the 352.
Adrian Curtis, Eastside: Curtis had the Rams’ offense moving the ball up and down the field all of last season. The signal caller ended up completing 98-of-189 passes for 1,825 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Dakota Brower, Oak Hall: Brower was undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks out of the SSAA last season with the numbers he put up. The quarterback finished with 1,215 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Trenton Klein, Union County: Klein can hurt defenses with his arm or legs and plays defense as well. In 2023, Klein completed 82-of-140 passes for 1,351 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Eric Jenkins, Crescent City: The Raiders quarterback was very efficient last season, with Jenkins completing 85-of-164 passes for 1,250 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Patrick Harding, The Villages: Harding is coming off a solid season for the Buffaloes, throwing for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore.
Matt Dial, Vanguard: Expect a strong season from the junior quarterback, despite not seeing a ton of time behind Fred Gaskin in 2023. Dial looked impressive during the spring against Manatee and should continue to shine this fall for Edwin Farmer's Knights.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl