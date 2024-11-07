Mitchell, Wiregrass Ranch battle for 6A-9 district title: Live score updates
TRINITY, FLORIDA- Two undefeated teams playing in the last week of the regular season for a district championship.
Can one game have anymore implications regarding it like this Wiregrass Ranch-Mitchell regular season finale?
Both the Bulls and Mustangs will battle it out on the field tonight for the Class 6A, District 9 title with a shot to be the No. 1 seed in 6A, Region 3.
Follow along with us here at High School On SI Florida as we will be providing live scoring updates all throughout the evening.
(Keep refreshing for live scoring updates throughout the night)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
WRG
MIT
Pregame
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm Eastern Time
