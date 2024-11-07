High School

Mitchell, Wiregrass Ranch battle for 6A-9 district title: Live score updates

Follow along with us tonight from Trinity as the Mustangs hosts the Bulls

Andy Villamarzo

Mitchell quarterback Cayden Thomas against Hudson in the spring of 2024
Mitchell quarterback Cayden Thomas against Hudson in the spring of 2024

TRINITY, FLORIDA- Two undefeated teams playing in the last week of the regular season for a district championship.

Can one game have anymore implications regarding it like this Wiregrass Ranch-Mitchell regular season finale?

Both the Bulls and Mustangs will battle it out on the field tonight for the Class 6A, District 9 title with a shot to be the No. 1 seed in 6A, Region 3.

Follow along with us here at High School On SI Florida as we will be providing live scoring updates all throughout the evening.

Wiregrass Ranch & Mitchell to meet for a once in a lifetime district championship tilt

(Keep refreshing for live scoring updates throughout the night)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

WRG

MIT

Pregame

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm Eastern Time

