Monarch (FL) edges out Peachtree Ridge (GA) in opener of Broward County Classic: 5 takeaways
Trailing 15-0 in the second quarter, the Monarch Knights needed some kind of spark in Thursday afternoon's opening game of the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase against Peachtree Ridge (Georgia).
That player that gave them a spark was 4-star 2025 wide receiver Samari Reed, but not at his position however. Reed would give Monarch a lift from the Wildcat quarterback position, leading the Knights to a 30-29 comeback victory at Coconut Creek High School.
We give you five takeaways from the game down below:
When in doubt, get Samari Reed the ball
Having a player of Reed's caliber certainly helps your offense in a multitude of ways, but it was displayed on Thursday afternoon his ability to help wherever he is needed. The Ole Miss last season caught 56 passes for 1,311 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. In this specific game, though, Reed was needed to lineup at quarterback and run left, right or up the middle in order to get around the Peachtree Ridge defense. It worked out to perfection as Reed scored the Knights' first touchdown on a 9-yard run in the second quarter. He added another with 7:13 remaining in the game to give Monarch the lead for good at 30-29.
Peachtree Ridge's Darnell Kelly showed he belonged
If you didn't know who Kelly was, you might now. The 2026 dual-threat quarterback entered the game already being one of Georgia top 25 quarterbacks and made an impression on folks who got to see him play. Making plays with his arm and legs, Kelly did everything he could to lead the Lions to a 2-0 start. Though his team fell short, Kelly has nothing to hold his head down about playing one of South Florida's better programs.
Weather conditions led to plenty of turnovers
Mother Nature, here she comes. Of course we couldn't have some high school football go on in the Sunshine State without a littl bad weather as well. With the field being a natural grass surface, some turnovers occurred because of it. Despite the conditions, both teams were able to shrug it off and still put on a solid performance nonetheless. It was just a reminder that everyon should expect some rainy conditions all season long.
Monarch's offense showed versatility
In the preseason, the Knights received a strong performance from quarterback Jack Spaeder, who finished completing 18-of-29 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns last week versus Coconut Creek. Spaeder threw an interception early, having Monarch turn to Reed at Wildcat quarterback. What it showed it versatility offensively as the team can switch it up when they need to.
What a start for the Broward County Classic
Last year's classic was pretty good, but there's no better way to start things off than with a down to the wire contest. Monarch-Peachtree Ridge provided that right out of the gates for folks in attendance and watching via the livestream. The Knights were able to overcome a 15-0 deficit to fight their way back to a thrilling victory. No better way to start off Week 1 of Florida high school football at the Broward County Classic.
Andy Villamarzo