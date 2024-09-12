High School

Mt. Zion Prep vs. IMG Academy football: How to watch live stream online (9/12/2024)

Watch live as nationally-ranked IMG Academy hosts Mt. Zion Prep in a Florida-Maryland battle

No. 3 IMG Academy hosts Mt. Zion Prep from Maryland on Thursday night.
After securing consecutive wins over Power 25 teams, IMG Academy will face its next challenge on Thursday when the Ascenders host Mt. Zion Prep (Maryland) in Florida for a high school football showdown.

The Ascenders are ranked No. 3 in the SBLive/SI Top 25 high school football rankings, and they'll look to solidify their spot in the top 5 with another big win over an out-of-state opponent.

You can watch IMG Academy vs. Mt Zion live on IMG Academy's paid channel (subscription required).

How to watch IMG Academy vs. Mt. Zion football live stream

What: Nationally-ranked IMG Academy hosts Maryland-based Mt. Zion Prep

When: 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 12

Where: IMG Academy | Bradenton, FL

How to watch the live stream online: Watch IMG Academy vs. Mt Zion live

Make your pick: Think you know who will win this matchup? VOTE HERE

More on IMG Academy

After a narrow season-opening loss at Corner Canyon (Utah), the Ascenders moved up three spots in this week's rankings after a second straight win over a Power 25 team.

IMG knocked off No. 10 Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) two weeks ago, then followed it up with a 34-13 victory over No. 19 Cocoa last Friday.

The Ascenders' offensive line dominated against Cocoa, helping Michigan commit Donovan Johnson rush for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Sam Brown

