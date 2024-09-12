Mt. Zion Prep vs. IMG Academy football: How to watch live stream online (9/12/2024)
After securing consecutive wins over Power 25 teams, IMG Academy will face its next challenge on Thursday when the Ascenders host Mt. Zion Prep (Maryland) in Florida for a high school football showdown.
The Ascenders are ranked No. 3 in the SBLive/SI Top 25 high school football rankings, and they'll look to solidify their spot in the top 5 with another big win over an out-of-state opponent.
You can watch IMG Academy vs. Mt Zion live on IMG Academy's paid channel (subscription required).
How to watch IMG Academy vs. Mt. Zion football live stream
What: Nationally-ranked IMG Academy hosts Maryland-based Mt. Zion Prep
When: 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 12
Where: IMG Academy | Bradenton, FL
How to watch the live stream online: Watch IMG Academy vs. Mt Zion live
Make your pick: Think you know who will win this matchup? VOTE HERE
More on IMG Academy
After a narrow season-opening loss at Corner Canyon (Utah), the Ascenders moved up three spots in this week's rankings after a second straight win over a Power 25 team.
IMG knocked off No. 10 Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) two weeks ago, then followed it up with a 34-13 victory over No. 19 Cocoa last Friday.
The Ascenders' offensive line dominated against Cocoa, helping Michigan commit Donovan Johnson rush for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Be sure to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports