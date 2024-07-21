North Suncoast High School Football Media Day 2024: 5 Takeaways
WEEKI WACHEE, FLORIDA- High school football is right around the corner when it comes to 2024 regular season, with official practices kicking off on July 29th (non-contact).
Gulf Coast Sports Network and Hernando County Athletics hosted the North Suncoast High School Football Kickoff Media Day at the Christian Church at the Wildwood last Friday and SBLive's Andy Villamarzo was hand for the event.
We give you five takeaways from the 25 teams that attended the high school football kickoff event and what stood out to us from the North Suncoast Region of the Sunshine State.
1. South Sumter is loaded
Walking up to the podium, the South Sumter Raiders looking significantly bigger in terms of size, than most of the teams in attendance on the dais. Raiders' head coach Ty Lawrence brought multiple players that will be playing college football somewhere in 2025, with UCF commitment Malakhi Boone (6-foot-2, 235), Michigan State commit George Mullins (6-foot-2, 170 pounds) and Georgia pledge Rashad Johnson (6-foot-2, 200 pounds). If you're just looking at these players based on size, they're an impressive looking bunch. Expect the Raiders to be state title contenders in Class 3A.
2. Zephyrhills has multiple quarterbacks to choose from
LSU commitment DJ Pickett could have multiple quarterbacks throwing him touchdowns this upcoming season. When looking at the quarterback room over at Zephyrhills, the Bulldogs have a good problem on their hands. Tristan Lennon, a favorite to become the team's starter back in the spring, now has himself some competition under center. Xzavier Jackson recently transferred in from Tampa Bay Tech and was the Titans' starter for most of 2023. Look for Lennon and Jackson to compete for the starting role during the camp and kickoff classic. This is honestly one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in all of Pasco County heading into fall camp.
3. Expect the Sunlake Seahawks to be much improved
After finishing 1-9 last season in Year 1 under first-year head coach Jay Fulmer things look like they're already beginning to turnaround under his watch. The former Gulf/Ridgewood head coach has himself some newbies that have come onto the scene at Sunlake that will look to make an impact on both sides of theball. James Madison commitment Grayson Gilmore along with defensive tackle Braylon Smith and linebacker Matthew Hopkins solidifies a stout front seven for the Seahawks. On offense, Sunlake could be platooning quarterbacks between Hayes McGuire and Ty Webster. Fulmer likes his team and they should be seeing success sooner rather than later.
4. Lecanto's schedule is a difficult one
Now last season the Panthers had one of the toughest schedules of any team on the North Suncoast, finished 5-5 and somehow missed out on the Class 3S playoffs. This time around, Lecanto looks to be in the big dance when November rolls around. That's because the road to prosparity will be difficult based on the schedule they have put together, including a kickoff classic down in south Tampa agains Plant. Add in playing Leesburg, Nature Coast, Springstead, Vanguard and you've got yourself a tough fall campaign.
5. Nature Coast will lean on Jackson Hoyt, offensive line
You can always count on Nature Coast to lean on their offensive line play because of being dubbed 'Running Back U' by those who know the history of backs that have com through the program. Junior offensive lineman Zackar Selback (6-foot-5, 275 pounds) and Edward Lewis (6-foot-7, 330 pounds) will lead the way for an offense that features quarterback Jackson Hoyt, tight end Grant Lanning and Brooksville Central transfer Timothy Gaynor Jr. at running back. Hoyt, a University of Florida baseball commitment, threw for over 1,000 yards last season and head coach Rob Kazmier said the Sharks could be putting the ball through the air a little bit more this fall.
