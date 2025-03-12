Patrick Browning tabbed as Edgewater (Florida) next head football coach
Edgewater High School decided to look out of state for its next head football coach and got themselves a former state champion.
On Monday evening, the Fightin’ Eagles announced the hiring of former Pike Road (Alabama) head coach Patrick Browning to the same position. Browning led Pike Brown to Alabama’s 2021 Class 5A state championship.
“I’m beyond excited and honored to be named the Head Football Coach at Edgewater High School! This program has an incredible tradition, and I can’t wait to get to work with these young men, our coaching staff, and the entire EHS community. Thank you to everyone who has welcomed me and my family with open arms—let’s get to work!,” Browning said via a post on X.
During his time with Pike Road, over the course of six years Browning compiled an overall record of 66-7 along with three region titles.
Browning has also been the head coach at Dadeville (2011-2023, 2015) and Greenville (2022).
The former Pike Road lead man takes over for Cam Duke, who accepted a head coaching position in Georgia. Duke coached Edgewater from 2017 to 2024, compiling an overall mark of 85-15.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi