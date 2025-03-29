High School

Players to Watch For at the FHS7v7A Xtreme League 2 Tournament No. 4

We provide you a list of players to keep an eye on at South Sumter High School on Saturday afternoon

Andy Villamarzo

Buchholz Bobcats Keil Mcgriff (7) falls to the ground after catching a kickoff in the first half. The Buchholz Bobcats hosted the Gainesville High School Hurricanes at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Monday, October 7, 2024. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]
Buchholz Bobcats Keil Mcgriff (7) falls to the ground after catching a kickoff in the first half. The Buchholz Bobcats hosted the Gainesville High School Hurricanes at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Monday, October 7, 2024. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner] / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Saturday morning, 16 teams will gather at South Sumter High School to take part in the FHS7v7A Xtreme League 2 Tournament's fourth event of the off-season.

The tournament is one of the events on the road leading to this summer's FHS7v7 State Championships to be played at South Sumter High School.

There's plenty of high school football talent that will be on full display on Saturday, with many receiving Power 4 looks and Division I offers.

Now as we head into the 7-on-7 tournament we take a dive into the players to watch for along with giving you the teams that will be participating down below.

Players to Watch For at the FHS7v7A Xtreme League 2 Tournament No. 4 at South Sumter High School

South Sumter Raiders

James "Bubba" Boone, ATH

South Lake Eagles

Malik Holman, RB

Tre Kelly, QB

Rome McKinnond, ATH

Isaiah Pina, WR

Jariah Powe, DB

Keydrick Powell, WR/DB

Jayson Vasquez, CB

Tyson Williams, LB

Mount Dora Hurricanes

Tymir Gaines, RB

Brody Jeckovich, LB

Nicholas Kerr, QB

Jaren Reynolds, ATH

Aaron Staples, LB

Yquavces Wilkins, WR

Buchholz Bobcats

Keil McGriff, WR

Justin Williams, ATH

Caleb Young Jr., ATH

Orlando The First Academy Royals

Gerard Gearity, OL

Landen Holley, QB

Devin Jackson, DB

Blaze Jones, LB

Danny Odem, ATH

Jaelyn Powell, ATH

Reed Ramsier, OL

Bam Whitfield, DB

Alex Willis, DL

Lake Howell Silverhawks

Luke Barhorst, QB

Nathan Chang, RB

Richard Hollingsworth, TE

Braylon Patterson, WR/DB

Lyman Greyhounds

Eddie Bouey, LB

Olympia Titans

Eric Weems Jr., ATH

Belleview Rattlers

Armani McFarland, QB

Windermere Wolverines

CJ Bronaugh, DB

Teams competing on Saturday, March 29th, 2025

South Sumter
South Lake
Mount Dora
Buchholz
Orlando First Academy
Lake Howell
Lyman
Olympia
Gibbs
Belleview
Windermere
Clearwater Central Catholic
East Ridge
Leesburg
West Orange
Plant
Ocala Vanguard
Hernando
West Port

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida