Players to Watch For at the FHS7v7A Xtreme League 2 Tournament No. 4
On Saturday morning, 16 teams will gather at South Sumter High School to take part in the FHS7v7A Xtreme League 2 Tournament's fourth event of the off-season.
The tournament is one of the events on the road leading to this summer's FHS7v7 State Championships to be played at South Sumter High School.
There's plenty of high school football talent that will be on full display on Saturday, with many receiving Power 4 looks and Division I offers.
Now as we head into the 7-on-7 tournament we take a dive into the players to watch for along with giving you the teams that will be participating down below.
Players to Watch For at the FHS7v7A Xtreme League 2 Tournament No. 4 at South Sumter High School
South Sumter Raiders
James "Bubba" Boone, ATH
South Lake Eagles
Malik Holman, RB
Tre Kelly, QB
Rome McKinnond, ATH
Isaiah Pina, WR
Jariah Powe, DB
Keydrick Powell, WR/DB
Jayson Vasquez, CB
Tyson Williams, LB
Mount Dora Hurricanes
Tymir Gaines, RB
Brody Jeckovich, LB
Nicholas Kerr, QB
Jaren Reynolds, ATH
Aaron Staples, LB
Yquavces Wilkins, WR
Buchholz Bobcats
Keil McGriff, WR
Justin Williams, ATH
Caleb Young Jr., ATH
Orlando The First Academy Royals
Gerard Gearity, OL
Landen Holley, QB
Devin Jackson, DB
Blaze Jones, LB
Danny Odem, ATH
Jaelyn Powell, ATH
Reed Ramsier, OL
Bam Whitfield, DB
Alex Willis, DL
Lake Howell Silverhawks
Luke Barhorst, QB
Nathan Chang, RB
Richard Hollingsworth, TE
Braylon Patterson, WR/DB
Lyman Greyhounds
Eddie Bouey, LB
Olympia Titans
Eric Weems Jr., ATH
Belleview Rattlers
Armani McFarland, QB
Windermere Wolverines
CJ Bronaugh, DB
Teams competing on Saturday, March 29th, 2025
South Sumter
South Lake
Mount Dora
Buchholz
Orlando First Academy
Lake Howell
Lyman
Olympia
Gibbs
Belleview
Windermere
Clearwater Central Catholic
East Ridge
Leesburg
West Orange
Plant
Ocala Vanguard
Hernando
West Port
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi